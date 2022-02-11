Bold Super Bowl predictions: Supporting pass-catchers will play key roles

With the Super Bowl LVI here, the Yahoo fantasy football crew reveals their boldest predictions for the Bengals-Rams matchup.

Both WR2s out-pace the WR1s

Matt Harmon: I'm certainly not bold enough to claim that either Cooper Kupp or Ja'Marr Chase will go totally quiet in this game ... or recommend them as all-out fades in our single-game DFS contests. However, I do have the conviction to say that both Odell Beckham Jr. and Tee Higgins are in better spots. Higgins, in particular, has a great matchup if Jalen Ramsey tracks Chase around the field. As the pure perimeter receiver in Cincy, Higgins should draw most coverage from Darious Williams, who struggles in all the areas Higgins thrives. As for Beckham, he's just been on fire this postseason. He's consistently been open against man and zone coverage and should be able to torch one-on-one looks on the backside for big plays.

More love for Tee Higgins

Scott Pianowski: I'm also a Tee Higgins believer here, expecting Joe Burrow to take a lot of quick, defined throws over the middle to his larger targets. Even when the Titans were sacking Burrow like groceries three weeks ago, Higgins and C.J. Uzomah were heavily utilized in this role. Catches, yards, anytime touchdown, even first touchdown, I want in on Higgins.

I also like the idea of having fun with some kicking props; C.J. McPherson reminds me of Justin Tucker, the first time I've ever made that comp. I suspect both coaches might be a little tight and conservative with fourth-down optimization, which plays into the hands of McPherson making multiple field goals. And we know his range is the parking lot.

Ja'Marr Chase deserves the attention he's received, but Tee Higgins could end up having the better game in the Super Bowl. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Tyler Boyd crushes on third downs and finds end zone

Liz Loza: Despite flashing down the stretch with scores in every game played from Weeks 15 through 19, Tyler Boyd ($17) has been the forgotten man in the Bengals' receiving corps. His production has admittedly cooled over the last pair of contests, but he figures to be a major factor on Sunday. Given C.J. Uzomah's MCL sprain, Boyd is likely to have a larger role, working as Joe Burrow's go-to guy over the middle, and particularly on key third downs.

Per Inside Edge, Burrow recorded a completion rate of 72.1% on passes to the middle of the field (QB8) while the Rams allowed a completion rate of 82.4% when defending passes up the middle this season (DEF32). Additionally, Boyd has been Burrow's second-most targeted pass-catcher on third downs and the team's most efficient receiver on third downs, converting 27 of 33 third-down looks over the length of Cincy's 2021 campaign.

Kendall Blanton scores

Dalton Del Don: Blanton takes over for an injured Tyler Higbee, records 5+ catches and scores against a Bengals defense that allowed the seventh-most fantasy points to tight ends this season. Blanton is a nice bargain with just a $14 salary in DFS.

Sony Michel the Rams RB to lean on

Andy Behrens: Cam Akers isn't supposed to be playing right now — at least not if all the usual Achilles rehab rules applied in his case. His recovery timeline seems miraculous. A remarkable story. But if we're being totally honest, the on-field results haven't been spectacular; Akers has averaged 2.6 YPC on 59 attempts since his return and only two of his carries have gone for 10 or more yards. He also picked up a shoulder injury in the NFC title game. It shouldn't surprise anyone if Sony Michel reclaims the top spot in LA's backfield hierarchy, at least for a day. Michel is the only Rams' ball-carrier to actually top 100 rushing yards in any week this season (he did it twice) and he out-snapped Akers in the Niners win, 44 to 30. Oh, and Darrell Henderson should return as well, for what it's worth. I'm taking the under on any Akers rushing prop and I'm definitely liking Michel in DFS at $14.

