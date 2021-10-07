Bold predictions for Week 5 'NFL Fantasy Live'
The "NFL Fantasy Live" crew shares their bold predictions for Week 5. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Recapping the first four weeks of the Chargers' 2021 season.
Flowers has missed 11 of the Lions' past 13 games with an assortment of knee, shoulder and forearm injuries
The 49ers’ official injury report confirmed what was anticipated: Starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo did not practice again Thursday. He remains out with a strained right calf. It does not bode well for Garoppolo’s availability for Sunday’s key NFC West game against the Cardinals. If Garoppolo can’t play, rookie Trey Lance will make his first career [more]
Josh Jacobs returned to action in Week 4 after a two-game absence with an ankle injury. His 36 snaps were 63 percent of the team’s offensive plays. The running back was limited in Wednesday’s practice before being upgraded to a full participant. Jacobs has 29 touches for 97 yards and two touchdowns in two games [more]
Matt Harmon runs through the single-game DFS slate and breaks down the best plays for the Thursday, Sunday, and Monday Night Football games including Darrell Henderson in an RB1 role for the Rams.
The NFL's London series has never matched two teams with winning records.
Baker Mayfield left after appearing to hurt his shoulder in Week 2, but returned immediately and didn't miss a snap.
Tom Brady enjoys getting revenge against this team every time he gets the chance.
Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said that he thought cornerback Richard Sherman played “really, really well” in his debut with the team last Sunday night, but Sherman had a less charitable take on how things went. Sherman was thrown into the fire as a starter after signing with the Buccaneers last Wednesday and he remained [more]
The trade for Stephon Gilmore looks much better than the trade Pittsburgh made for a cornerback.
Mike McCarthy says the Cowboys weren't trying to send a message to his team by releasing veteran linebacker Jaylon Smith on Tuesday.
The transition from college to the NFL is notoriously tough. But the Jaguars coach is in serious trouble after just four games Urban Meyer prepares to lead his team onto the field before their game against the Houston Texans. Photograph: Sam Craft/AP So, who had October in the Urban-Meyer-flames-his-way-out-of-Jacksonville pool? The Jacksonville Jaguars head coach may hang on to his job until the end of the season. But his run as an NFL czar effectively ended on Monday. “I have addressed this ma
The Cleveland Browns are facing a decision on Baker Mayfield's future with the organization. His recent play might have made that decision a bit tougher.
The Packers added veterans Rasul Douglas and Jaylon Smith this week. What will the experienced cornerback and linebacker bring to Green Bay?
After five of her six fantasy sleepers woke up last week, Liz Loza reveals her list for Week 5.
Sports Seriously: Joe Montana weighs on the 49ers QB situation and why Jimmy Garoppolo's injury history will continue to be his downfall.
NFL Films gave us a peek at the exchange between Tom Brady and Robert Kraft before Sunday night's Week 4 game featuring the Patriots and Buccaneers.
Dalton Schultz is in line for another big game, but he's not the only one in the Cowboys-Giants matchup our experts see surprising. Here are our Week 5 bold predictions.
Stephon Gilmore's arrival in Carolina is cause for celebration for several figures – but not for Tom Brady and several others throughout the NFL.
Carr described Bosa's commentary as "unfortunate."