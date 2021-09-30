Bold predictions for Week 4 'NFL Fantasy Live'
The "NFL Fantasy Live" crew shares their bold predictions for Week 4. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Vikings running back Dalvin Cook remained limited in Thursday’s practice, but he said Wednesday that he expects to play Sunday. Cook was inactive last week with a right ankle sprain. “Attacking my rehab every day real hard,” Cook said, via Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press. “We’ll see how this thing plays out, but I’m [more]
Matt Nagy's offense has underwhelmed, while the winless Lions have fought to keep games close. The result: a split jury on who will win at Soldier Field.
Jalen Hurts had a rough Week 3, and a former defensive star's take on the Eagles QB might not portend well for the future. By Adam Hermann
Kliff Kingsbury knows more than enough about offensive football to appreciate — and to fear — what the Los Angeles Rams have done in the first three games of Sean McVay's partnership with Matthew Stafford. “It’s kind of the perfect storm when you get a play-caller like McVay and a guy like (Stafford) who has played at such a high level for so long,” the Arizona head coach said.
Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. remembers during his rookie season in 2019, glancing across the field at Atlanta Falcons receiver Julio Jones, realizing he had to guard him and feeling a little surreal. “I looked to their sideline and said ‘That’s a big dude,'" Murphy said, grinning. Two years later, it might be opposing receivers who are a little apprehensive about facing Murphy and the Cardinals.
See the Vikings Thursday injury report for this week:
Patrick Daugherty, John Daigle, Patrick Kerrane and Kyle Dvorchak break down six of Week 4's biggest games, including the Chiefs visiting Philly. (Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports)
Can the Cardinals break the streak this weekend?
NFL Insider Jay Glazer on whether the Philadelphia Eagles are in the mix to acquire Texans star QB DeShaun Watson
#Bills vs. #Texans: Thursday injury reports: A few new faces miss today's practice for BUF:
A new tell-all book written by ESPN's Seth Wickersham explains why Bill Belichick and the Patriots benched cornerback Malcolm Butler vs. the Eagles in Super Bowl LII.
Some Patriots players were reportedly ready to boycott practice following Bill Belichick's letter to Donald Trump.
Katie Nolan, a one-time rising star at ESPN after being lured from Fox Sports, announced today online that she’s leaving the sports network. “I’ve thought about sending this tweet for weeks and I still have no clue how to make it not make you all roll your eyes,” Nolan wrote on Twitter. “Alas: the obvious thing […]
Patrick Daugherty ranks and evaluates all of Week 4's top running back plays. (Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports)
Takk McKinley was touched as he looked around the room and saw Myles Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney and Cleveland's other defensive linemen applauding his return to the Browns after a three-week absence. McKinley spoke Thursday for the first time since coming back from an excused leave during training camp to address personal problems that he's keeping private. The 25-year-old former first-round draft pick, whose promising NFL career has been hindered by injuries and selfish behavior, said he was moved by the strong support he received from the Browns while dealing with his issues.
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick had the perfect reaction to the stories in a tell-all book on the Patriots dynasty written by ESPN's Seth Wickersham.
Cooper Kupp ran what Sean McVay calls the "ocho" route against the Bucs, a move the WR invented himself.
Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin responded to ESPN host Michael Wilbon after Wilbon called Kiffin a clown in a viral rant Tuesday.
Tom Brady didn't have much to say about Mac Jones.
The Raiders may have not one, but two of their running backs returning for Monday’s matchup with the Chargers. Per multiple reporters on the Raiders beat, both Josh Jacobs and Jalen Richard are practicing for Las Vegas on Thursday. Head coach Jon Gruden indicated on Monday that he was hopeful Jacobs could return to practice [more]