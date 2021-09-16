Bold predictions for Week 2 'NFL Fantasy Live'
"NFL Fantasy Live" crew shares their bold predictions for Week 2 of the NFL 2021 season. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
The Browns nearly beat the Chiefs, but they didn’t come close to shutting down receiver Tyreek Hill, who caught 11 passes for 197 yards on Sunday. Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods discussed the challenge of defending the Chiefs when meeting with reporters on Thursday. “You can’t cover them all,” Woods said. “There are a lot [more]
Jackson and the Ravens host the defending AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday night on NBC.
Broncos G Graham Glasgow was held out of practice again today. If he doesn't play Sunday, Netane Muti will start in his place.
Yahoo Sports’ Senior NFL Writer Charles Robinson and Josh Norris from the Underdog Football Show discuss the Sunday afternoon matchup between Dak Prescott’s Cowboys and Justin Herbert’s Los Angeles Chargers. What can Dallas do to earn it’s first victory of the season, or with Los Angeles run it’s record to 2-0. Hear the full conversation on the You Pod to Win the Game podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.
Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians declared Ronald Jones the starting running back during his Tuesday news conference. In fact, the media was so surprised at Arians’ declaration, they asked him to confirm he meant Jones would start against the Falcons. Arians responded, “Yes.” So will he or won’t he? Arians said on Bucs Total Access on [more]
The Cowboys will likely be down both starting defensive ends on Sunday against the Chargers.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers: "I think we gotta just keep staying patient with the run."
The Vikings were dealt another blow to their linebacker corps.
A high school football coach’s reaction to a player quitting the team has gone viral.
Pro Football Focus named Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady as the player of the week for Week 1, and FOX Sports 1's Shannon Sharpe had a 'big problem" with that. Here's why.
SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano makes his pick and predictions for New York Giants vs Washington Football Team in NFL Week 2 action on Thursday Night Football.
The Raiders had hoped to incorporate backup quarterback Marcus Mariota regularly in their offense this season. That lasted all of one play. Mariota played one snap on Monday night and ran for 31 yards, but he aggravated a quadriceps injury and now will miss multiple weeks, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The Raiders [more]
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones confirmed he did wink at Miami Dolphins linebacker Elandon Roberts during their game on Sunday, and explained why.
The #49ers added some depth to their backfield with a former Ravens running back.
Scott Pianowski reveals the players he says will fail to meet expectations in Week 2.
Dre'Mont Jones thinks Urban Meyer needs to change up his coaching style to succeed in the NFL.
Yahoo Fantasy analysts Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don identify a trio of players who could surprise in Week 2.
Let's go deep for Week 2. Liz Loza unveils one sleeper fantasy pick at every position.
Dak Prescott proved he’s healthy while setting a prolific passing record against Tampa Bay, but it’s actually part of a troubling trend under Mike McCarthy. Here’s why.
Mitchell's Week 1 breakout has many asking why the rookie wasn't picked higher than 194th overall in the 2021 NFL draft.