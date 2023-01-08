Bold predictions for Week 18 'NFL GameDay Morning'
The "GameDay Morning" crew shares their bold predictions for Week 18.
As the NFL's 2022 regular season reaches its conclusion this weekend, several single-season marks could fall.
The Bills are now playing for the No. 2 or No. 3 seed. Here are the scenarios to sort through a frenzied Week 18 playoff picture.
The NFL’s personnel notice Friday revealed that the Patriots had suspended punter Jake Bailey and cornerback Jack Jones. The suspensions reverted to Dec. 31. Both players were moved from injured reserve to reserve/suspended. Since then, some details have emerged as to the reasons. Bailey had returned to practice from injured reserve Dec. 21, and he [more]
The Jaguars are in the playoffs. Now there are a few scenarios for who's up next.
TCU tried to convince Max Duggan to stay, but his instincts to turn pro were solidified after a phone call
There's a lot on the line as the NFL's regular season comes to a close. Here is every possible playoff permutation for Week 18.
When the play that began with 11 grown men arm-in-arm and whirling in circles was called, Chiefs offensive tackle Trey Smith said, “‘It was almost like, ‘Oh, my God, it’s happening.’”
Brock Purdy, who entered the season as the 49ers' third quarterback, has saved the team's season while bringing a hint of his own swagger to the gridiron.
Free Press sports writers give their predictions for the Detroit Lions' game on Sunday night at the Green Bay Packers.
Green Bay still has to record a must-win, but if the Packers prevail, who'd be next on the docket? Here's a look at the wild-card round candidates.
Former New York Giants head coach Tom Coughlin offers his opinion on Brian Daboll resting his starters in Week 18 against the Eagles.
Six of the seven AFC playoff berths have been earned, and three teams are still competing for the seventh and final spot in the playoffs: New England, Miami and Pittsburgh. Here are the scenarios for today’s season finale: If the Patriots beat the Bills, the Patriots are in the playoffs. If the Patriots lose and [more]
Can the team’s current coach and the GM deliver on their “vision?”
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick used Jack Jones' suspension as a "teaching moment" with his players, according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer.
Tennessee Titans quarterback Joshua Dobbs exceeded expectations in his two-start, 17-day stint, but his late fumble led to the Jaguars' go-ahead score.
Three jobs already are open. When the coaching (and G.M.) carousel starts to fully spin as soon as tonight, how many more will there be? The league hopes it’s as few as possible, based on the effort last month to appeal to the greed of the owners by pointing out how much money they’ve spent [more]