Bold Predictions for Week 17 'NFL GameDay Morning'
"NFL GameDay Morning" share their bold predictions for Week 17
Michigan Head Coach Jim Harbaugh spoke to the media after the Wolverines' loss to TCU in the College Football Playoff semifinal. TCU beat Michigan 51-45 in a high-scoring match, and will advance to the national championship on Jan. 9.
Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds, a healthy scratch for the past two games, will play Sunday against the Chicago Bears.
The Patriots are down multiple starting cornerbacks in Sunday's matchup vs. the Dolphins, which could force Tae Hayes and Quandre Mosely into action against Miami's dangerous offense.
The Broncos will have a new head coach for Sunday’s game against the Chiefs and they’ll also have a new offensive play caller. James Palmer of NFL Media reports that interim head coach Jerry Rosburg has tabbed offensive coordinator Justin Outten for the job. The Broncos opened the season with head coach Nathaniel Hackett calling the [more]
Jets will have clearer idea of playoff path before kicking off in Seattle
Will the Bears have any trade leverage if they land the No. 1 pick? Could they draft Bryce Young and trade him later? Josh Schrock explores the unlikely in this week's overreactions.
Those of you who cast doubt on Prescott's abilities under center aren't paying attention to how much he's elevated the Cowboys' offense this year.
Q. I'm sure it was a disappointing loss. I'm curious if you can speak to TCU's level of play. They're not a traditional power, but they look like it. So can you speak to their level of play today? COACH HARBAUGH: Congratulations to TCU.
Noah Ruggles missed what would have been game-winning attempt and Ohio State fell to Georgia 42-41 in a College Football Playoff semifinal.
NFL Expert Picks and Predictions for Week 17 including Cowboys at Titans, Bills at Bengals, Vikings at Packers, Dolphins at Patriots
The Dolphins will be without multiple key starters for Sunday’s road game against the New England Patriots, a matchup that could clinch the franchise’s first postseason berth since 2016.
The All-American's parents waited to tell him until after the game.
Georgia vs TCU CFP National Championship first thoughts, early prediction
After the Rams made it to the Super Bowl four years ago, they decided to give their starting quarterback a contract that they quickly came to regret. After winning the Super Bowl last year, the same thing may have happened. The glass-half-full Rams would never dare to admit that, in hindsight, they may have given [more]
Brock Purdy's rookie season wasn't supposed to unfold like it has. But he has been up for the challenge, thanks to studious habits and guidance from 49ers quarterbacks coach Brian Griese.
Goodbread: How did Alabama football avoid Sugar Bowl opt-outs? A promise was made, and kept.
Hear everything Ryan Day and C.J. Stroud said after the heartbreaking loss in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. #GoBucks
It didn't take long for TCU to start celebrating its College Football Playoff semifinal win against Michigan.
Big plays were called targeting and then waved off. College football has a problem
Many have rolled their eyes whenever quarterback Derek Carr has said he intends to play for the Raiders for the entirety of his career, and that if the Raiders ever move on from Carr, Carr will move on from football. The eye rolling was justified. Now that the Raiders plan to move on from Carr, [more]