Bold Predictions for Week 16 'NFL GameDay Morning'
The Seahawks need some wins in the final three weeks if they’re going to advance to the playoffs in the NFC and they’ll have all four of the offensive players they listed as questionable on hand in Kansas City to try for one. Running backs Ken Walker and DeeJay Dallas are active for the matchup [more]
CBS 2's Jackie Kostek checked in with the gameday and television crews about how they're preparing for what could be one of the coldest Bears games in the history of Soldier Field.
According to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, Bill O'Brien is a "strong option" to return as the New England Patriots' offensive coordinator in 2023.
The Yahoo Fantasy Football team delivers their hottest takes for the semifinals!
The Patriots could have big problems in the defensive backfield.
We're looking at five burning questions that need to be answered ahead of the Philadelphia Eagles' matchup against the Dallas Cowboys
The #Falcons listed their inactives for Saturday's game against the Baltimore Ravens
Not many people outside of New England are giving the Patriots much of a chance to beat the Bengals in Week 16. Here's a roundup of expert predictions for this game.
Taking a look at three pairs of games with similar point spreads on the Week 16 NFL schedule.
In the short time since the unexpected passing of Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris, hardly any details have emerged as to the cause of his death. Hall of Fame receiver Michael Irvin, who’ll call the Saturday night Raiders-Steelers game along with Rich Eisen, Kurt Warner, and Steve Mariucci, indicated during a Friday appearance [more]
We love a good bad weather game. Sometimes, however, the weather is too bad for the game to be good. On Saturday, eight games will be played in cold-as-balls conditions. Via Andrew Siciliano of NFL Network, the folks at AccuWeather have generated so-called “RealFeel” temperatures for Saturday. The coldest it will feel is in Cleveland, [more]
There will be bad weather across the NFL this weekend.
Former 49ers quarterback Steve Young used a perfect Star Wars reference to explain Brock Purdy's success in the NFL.
In the spirit of Christmas, Trey Lance played Santa Claus and filled the 49ers' locker room with gifts on Thursday.
Several observations from the Eagles game against the Dallas Cowboys.
The New York Jets cleared a path for the Jaguars to draft Trevor Lawrence. A 19-3 win over the Jets Thursday was a painful reminder of that mistake.
Thursday night's loss to the Jaguars shows that the Jets have to figure out their quarterback situation because Zach Wilson is not the answer for this win-now team.
The season began with widespread rumors that a season of unfulfilled expectations would potentially result in the Cowboys firing coach Mike McCarthy and hiring Sean Payton. As the season pushes toward a conclusion, with the Cowboys looking sluggish in their last two outings, the rumors are making the rounds, again. Yes, the chatter is back. [more]
Just hours before today’s scheduled kickoff of the Texans-Titans game, Nashville Mayor John Cooper publicly called on the Titans to delay the game because of the strain on the power grid from the bitter cold temperatures in the area. The Tennessee Valley Authority is planning rolling blackouts to reduce load on the grid, and the [more]