Bold predictions for Week 12 Thanksgiving 'NFL GameDay Morning'
"NFL GameDay Morning" crew make their bold predictions for Week 12 Thanksgiving.
"NFL GameDay Morning" crew make their bold predictions for Week 12 Thanksgiving.
Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea did not practice on Wednesday and his workload appeared to remain the same on Thursday. Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports that Vea was not participating in the portion of practice open to the media. Vea is dealing with a foot injury as the Bucs prepare to play [more]
The final week is a great time to back teams playing for bowl eligibility or fade teams that are already bowl-eligible.
Detroit Lions (4-6) vs. Buffalo Bills (7-3): 12:30 p.m.; Ford Field; CBS; WXYT-FM (97.1).
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has started his career by putting up passing numbers like no other player in NFL history. The latest example: Mahomes had the 37th 300-yard passing game of his career on Sunday, which ties the record for the most 300-yard games in a player’s first seven NFL seasons. Dan Marino, with 37 [more]
Here's a look at where each NFL team (including the Bears) ranks by PFF grade heading into Week 12.
The Vikings have been traditionally great on Thanksgiving
There are three intriguing NFL matchups for Thanksgiving.
The Carolina Panthers will start Sam Darnold at quarterback against the Denver Broncos on Sunday. Darnold took the full first-team workload for the first time on Wednesday.
The ex-Broncos running back made an odd choice for his farewell message.
Brandon Aiyuk gifted a 49ers cameraman a ball after his touchdown celebration went terribly wrong.
The way Jimmy Garoppolo is playing, the 49ers must be tempted to re-sign him. Right?
After being evaluated for two concussions in three weeks, as well as a neck issue suffered against New Orleans, Matthew Stafford will miss the game against Kansas City.
The Times' Sam Farmer analyzes each matchup and predicts the winners in NFL Week 12. The Eagles will win while the Cowboys will take down rival Giants.
Check out the latest two-round projection for the 2023 NFL draft from Draft Wire editor Luke Easterling
Christian McCaffrey's greatness doesn't end when he steps off the football field.
Patrick Daugherty ranks and evaluates all of Week 12's top running back plays. (Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports)
Free Press sports writers give their predictions for the Detroit Lions' Thanksgiving Day game against the Buffalo Bills (12:30 p.m., CBS):
ESPN insiders Chris Low and Adam Rittenberg say that only two candidates remain serious contenders to become the next head coach at Auburn.
Do the Patriots have a shot Thursday night against the 8-2 Vikings? Matt Cassel believes so... The former Patriot and Viking quarterback lays out what Bill Belichick's club needs to do to score the upset on Thanksgiving night.
How do experts feel about Bengals vs. Titans?