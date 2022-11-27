Bold predictions for Week 12 'NFL GameDay Morning'
"GameDay Morning" shares their bold predictions for Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season.
"GameDay Morning" shares their bold predictions for Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season.
5 best predictions and picks against the spread and point totals for the Saturday Rivalry Week college football games.
Odell Beckham Jr. is a free agent and potential Giants target. Here's the latest...
USA TODAY Coaches top 25 college football poll and rankings for 2022, Week 14
Here's the betting odds for NFL Week 12 including moneylines, point spreads and over/under.
From Justin Fields' status to his old college teammate Garrett Wilson having a career day, here's our bold predictions for Bears vs. Jets.
Here are five things to watch when the Jets take on the Chicago Bears in Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season.
Who's in your top four?
Here’s a sneak-peek at Kellis Robinett’s latest top 25 college football rankings.
Bowl Projections and College Football Playoff Picks after Week 13. They're the last bowl projections before the reveal next Sunday.
Herbstreit's new top 6 is already out after a blowout in the Horseshoe!
What will the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Top 25 Poll potentially be? It’s our predicted guess on the college football rankings after Week 14
AP top 25 poll, college football rankings prediction, Week 14 What will it be on Sunday morning?
It's now Nathan Peterman vs. the Jets.
This is a game the Seahawks should win, and must.
If the top four in this week's College Football Playoff rankings are Georgia, Michigan, TCU and USC, then the committee should make a simple declaration: the field is set.
Ohio State was one of four teams in the top 10 to lose in Week 13. How far will the Buckeyes and others fall? Our coaches poll prediction addresses.
Are Georgia, Michigan and TCU locks for the playoff ahead of their conference championship games?
Oregon's 5-star QB commit Dante Moore had an encouraging message for Kenny Dillingham as the Ducks' OC heads to ASU to take the HC job.
Michigan football beat Ohio State again and wouldn't you know, people love Jim Harbaugh now.
Now that the regular season is complete, we project where all the Big Ten teams will go bowling, plus make predictions on the College Football Playoff. #B1G