Bold predictions for Week 1 'NFL Fantasy Live'
'NFL Fantasy Live' crew shares their bold predictions for Week 1. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
The NFL regular season is upon us, so let's Project the Eagles defensive depth chart for Week 1 vs. the Falcons
The 49ers have announced the previously reported signing of Josh Norman and announced the team’s corresponding roster move. San Francisco has released veteran cornerback Dontae Johnson. Johnson appeared in 14 games for San Francisco last year with three starts. he recorded three passes defensed and a sack while playing 26 percent of defensive snaps and [more]
NFL predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, and TV listings for Week 1 of the season.
Ravens AFC North repeat hopes are looking slimmer with a second running back lost for the season:
In one ESPN 2021 NFL simulation, Bears QB Justin Fields replaced Andy Dalton and led Chicago to the postseason in his rookie season.
Baltimore Ravens workout former UGA football RB Elijah Holyfield following several injuries at the position
Jalen Hurts work this summer paid off, as he and five other Eagles were named team captains
How will the defense compensate for the absence of Stephon Gilmore? Who will Mac Jones lean on in key situations? Our Phil Perry shares his insights heading into Week 1 in his latest Mailbag.
Jacksonville Jaguars vs Houston Texans prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.
ESPN releases updated college football power rankings
San Francisco 49ers vs Detroit Lions prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Dallas Cowboys prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.
New York Giants vs Denver Broncos prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.
Green Bay Packers vs New Orleans Saints prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.
Miami Dolphins vs New England Patriots prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.
Who should be the top fantasy pick? Who are the players you want most on your team? Our analysts examine the draft landscape with their rankings.
Kansas City Chiefs vs Cleveland Browns prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.v
The Ravens are looking into some former All-Pros.
Baltimore Ravens vs Las Vegas Raiders prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.
The Raiders drafted three players in the third round of the 2020 draft. Two of them have been let go without ever playing a regular-season snap for the franchise. According to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero, the Raiders are waiving linebacker Tanner Muse. The move could be a transaction to clear a space to officially add [more]