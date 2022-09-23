Bold predictions for the Texas vs. Texas Tech game

The Texas Longhorns and Texas Tech Red Raiders meet for what could be their final game in Lubbock for a long time. The matchup is significant this year because of what both teams have already accomplished through the first three weeks.

Both teams are 2-1 and have played well in against good competition. Texas fell by one point to Alabama and beat reigning Conference-USA champion UTSA, 41-20. Texas Tech defeated a ranked Houston team in overtime and played a competitive game on the road against NC State last week.

This upcoming game is significant for both teams’ chances to compete in a wide open Big 12. It will be the first matchup for each team in conference play.

Let’s look at a few potential surprises for this week’s game.

Quinn Ewers starts

Steve Sarkisian and the Texas media have dropped hints that Ewers might be available to start on Saturday. The elite passer chose the Longhorns over the Red Raiders in the transfer portal over the summer.

Texas defense continues 20 and under points allowed streak

The Texas defense produced the most impressive defensive performance of the young college football season against Alabama. The Longhorns held the Crimson Tide to 20 points in that game. They have held all three opponents to 20 points or less. The streak continues.

Texas only wins by one score

This feels bold because I believe Texas is a much better team than Texas Tech. There are issues that complicate the Longhorns winning in dominant fashion. Both Steve Sarkisian’s quarterbacks are dinged up, and Texas presumably won’t want to put either in harm’s way. The Longhorns might go with a more cautious offensive approach.

Bijan Robinson rushes for 150 yards

This game might be a rock fight, but I still believe Bijan Robinson could have a big game for Texas. Robinson may have quite a few carries, but has a chance to have a Heisman moment in this game.

Texas gets two or more interceptions

Texas Tech quarterback Donovan Smith hasn’t protected the ball well. He hasn’t had much help from his offensive line. Smith could be hurried to pass the football against Texas. The Longhorns capitalize with two or more interceptions.

