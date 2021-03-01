Bold predictions for Tennessee Titans’ 2021 offseason

The Tennessee Titans can ill afford another offseason that resembles one year ago. Blame it on what you will — COVID-19, inefficient Zoom calls, shoddy Wi-Fi — the Titans failed to get it done last year, and it starts at the top.

General manager Jon Robinson and head coach Mike Vrabel must figure out the formula if they plan to keep their Super Bowl aspirations alive. With a draft class as poor as their harvest was last season, it’s easy to forget that the Titans managed to ink both quarterback Ryan Tannehill and running back Derrick Henry to long-term deals in 2020.

If the buck stopped there, most would consider that a successful offseason.

But, it was what transpired after that raised eyebrows. The signing of edge rusher Vic Beasley — who was as overpriced as a game-day beer —turned out to be a disaster. “Clowney watch” was fun only for the illusion that he’d produce on paper.

And then the Titans nabbed Isaiah Wilson in the first round of the NFL Draft — strike three.

So, let’s get bold; how can the Titans improve significantly in 2021? Let’s find out.

Titans trade Adoree' Jackson

As the team looks to create more cap space entering free agency, the front office has a decision to make at the cornerback position. The Titans exercised Adoree' Jackson's fifth-year option last offseason, opting to give the young corner another opportunity to prove his worth. But, Jackson's return on investment has been ambiguous, to say the least. In 2020, Jackson struggled to get on the field. The former USC Trojan failed to register his first snap until Week 15 versus the Detroit Lions — a game in which he notched only two combined tackles. The end of his season was just as lackluster. His best game (on the stat sheet) was the wild-card loss to the Baltimore Ravens, but the tape tells another tale altogether. Sure, he racked up eight combined tackles, but he allowed 76 yards on five receptions, including 31 yards after the catch. Meanwhile, veteran cornerback, Malcolm Butler, put together one of the best seasons of his career. Both corners would save the Titans roughly $10 million in cap space if released or traded.

Titans won't draft an EDGE in Round 1

If I had to bet money, I'd say that the Titans back up the Brinks truck and ink Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker, Matthew Judon, to a long-term deal. His addition will free up the Titans from pulling the trigger on an edge-rusher in the first round of this year's draft. Instead, the Titans can turn to another position of need while hopefully adding more outside linebacker and defensive end depth later in the draft. The Titans could potentially select the "best player available," which turned out well for them in 2019 — hello, Big Jeff. Defensive lineman Christian Barmore out of Alabama could be in play, or even safety Trevon Moehrig (TCU), who might make sense if the Titans release Kenny Vaccaro. Corner could be an option, depending on how they view Jackson, Butler, and Fulton moving forward. South Carolina's Jaycee Horn has been frequently mocked to the Titans. And then there's the looming question of Corey Davis' future with the club. Could the Titans be in line to snag another Day 1 wide receiver? Purdue's Rondale Moore is certainly a baller; however, with the recent release of Adam Humphries, I doubt the Titans let a player of Davis' caliber get away in free agency.

Titans throw the bag at a Tampa Bay Buccaneer

I fully anticipate the Titans to take a look at a player from the reigning Super Bowl champion, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, though it might not be who you'd expect. While I would love nothing more than for the Titans to sign outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett to a long-term deal, I think he will be far too expensive for the two-tone blue. Plus, I don't see a world in which the Bucs let him leave — he is a premier pass-rusher in this league, and he has terrorized opposing quarterbacks for years. Linebacker Lavonte David is a name that should become familiar. If the Titans let inside linebacker Jayon Brown walk, as I suspect they will, they can either stand pat with David Long or bring in a veteran like David as an upgrade next to Rashaan Evans. Evans is a run-thumper, and thus far, I believe he has been asked to do too much. David would give Evans the freedom to trust his gut and fly after the football, something he seemingly forgot how to do in 2020. David is one of the NFL's top linebackers both in coverage and against the run. His play in 2020 earned him a grade of 78.8, good for fourth-best in the league at the position. And, while he may cost a few million more than Brown, he would be a welcomed upgrade. As a bonus, David was teammates with Will Compton at Nebraska — he's "For the Boys."

Titans cut OT Isaiah Wilson before training camp

It has become entirely too difficult to keep up with the long list of Isaiah Wilson's transgressions. His latest was a quickly-deleted tweet that read "I'm done with football as a Titan... No further comments." Oh, OK, big fella. The Titans have had enough; how do I know? Because everyone in the greater metropolitan area of Davidson County has had enough. The Titans and their fans expected a high-character, road-grading right tackle to replace Jack Conklin for years to come. Instead — and I'm unsure where the wires were crossed — they received an immature kid who was in no way ready to become a professional football player. Currently, the Titans are dangling Wilson as trade bait, but I doubt they'll find any takers. Sure, players like the Georgia product get second-chances all the time, but he has forced the Titans' hand — something the rest of the league knows. Sharpen the scissors.

Titans cut C Ben Jones

Let me begin by saying I am heartbroken about this prediction, but I fear that it's a decision that will need to be made. If the Titans stand a chance to re-sign some of their young talents and hit the market for an edge-rusher — without restrictions — more money will need to come from somewhere. Center Ben Jones has one of the most team-friendly contracts in regards to the team moving on. Cutting the former Houston Texan and Georgia Bulldog would create $6.25 million in cap space while carrying over only $1 million in dead-cap. His level of play nor his grit would warrant such a move — Jones is still one of the better centers in the game. However, mathematically, such a move might make sense for the Titans, depending on how much they like Daniel Munyer and Aaron Brewer. Both could compete for a shot to start, and the Titans could also choose to draft an interior offensive lineman early in the 2021 draft. I do not want to see Jones depart; he is the glue that holds the offensive line together. But, anything is possible.

