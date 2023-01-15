Bold Predictions for Super Wild Card 'NFL GameDay Morning'
The "GameDay Morning" crew shares their bold predictions for Super Wild Card.
The "GameDay Morning" crew shares their bold predictions for Super Wild Card.
The #Falcons have requested interviews with two more assistants for their defensive coordinator vacancy
The Baltimore Ravens are turning to Tyler Huntley at QB as former MVP Lamar Jackson wont return in time for a rematch with the Cincinnati Bengals.
The Houston Texans would be wise to pick up on these four areas that helped the San Francisco 49ers pummel the Seattle Seahawks 41-23 in the playoffs.
5 best NFL predictions and picks against the spread and point totals for the Wild Card games.
Just how improbable was the Jacksonville Jaguars' comeback victory from 27 points down against the Chargers? Here's a closer look inside the records.
The Ravens have not named their quarterback for tonight’s playoff game against the Bengals. Perhaps because both of the quarterbacks who will be active tonight are going to play. With Lamar Jackson out, the Ravens plan to play both Tyler Huntley and Anthony Brown at quarterback against the Bengals, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL [more]
Here's who won't be taking the field.
Publicly, the Dolphins will say nothing about when or if quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will be cleared to return after at least two and possibly three concussions in 2022. Privately, someone is talking. Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, citing unnamed sources, reports that Tagovailoa is “expected” to be the team’s starting quarterback in 2023. Schefter adds that, [more]
Follow all the action live right here with Yahoo Sports.
One play from Saturday's game "pissed off" the 49ers and might have helped change the momentum of their must-win playoff contest against the Seahawks.
The ending of last year's playoff game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs helped prompt the NFL to change its postseason overtime rules.
If anything, he should win an award for being the most quotable player on the roster.
Apparently, the Detroit Lions don't even have to be on the field to get screwed over by NFL refs.
Who the 49ers will play in the NFC divisional round depends on the rest of this weekend's wild-card games.
Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury reportedly left for Thailand on a one-way ticket after being fired and declined interest from other NFL teams.
6 takeaways from the 49ers' throttling of the Seahawks:
Derek Carr in a Jets uniform would make a lot of sense. But there are other good fits for the soon-to-be ex-Raiders quarterback.
Christian McCaffrey's 68-yard run in the first quarter against the Seahawks put him in some elite 49ers playoff company.
Here's what wide receiver Tyler Lockett had to say about the officiating after the game.
The 2023 NFL playoff bracket is set. Here's how to watch every single game.