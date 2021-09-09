Bold predictions for Super Bowl LVI winner 'GMFB'
The "Good Morning Football" crew makes bold predictions for Super Bowl LVI winner. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
There’s inherent pressure in being an NFL starting quarterback. But not many signal-callers have to follow the GOAT. Even though it’s been a year since Tom Brady elected to leave the Patriots to sign with the Buccaneers, the shadow of No. 12 still hangs over Gillette Stadium. So this year’s 15th overall pick Mac Jones [more]
Cam Heyward says the team wants to see T.J. Watt get his new contract.
One mind. One heartbeat. For one purpose. One goal. Hall of Famer Charles Woodson hypes the Packers' 2021 season.
CBS NFL analyst Tony Romo broke down the games of all five first-round rookie quarterbacks for Touchdown Wire.
Manning shares his flag football coaching plan (genius) and details on his new ESPN2 show that launches Monday with brother Eli.
Here's why one legendary QB thinks Patriots rookie Mac Jones will end up being the "steal" of the 2021 NFL Draft.
Keys is sitting out the remainder of 2021, per multiple reports. A source told BlueandGold.com Keys has not been at practice since Notre Dame defeated Florida State on Sunday night. It’s a sudden season-ending move for a player who initially appeared to meet the Notre Dame staff’s challenge to its quartet of senior receivers.
Auburn could get another LSU coach fired...
Clemson fans should be able to enjoy New Year’s Eve without the stress of a College Football Playoff semifinal. The CFP belongs to the SEC in 2021.
Buccaneers had a blast in the offseason celebrating a Super Bowl win, but Tom Brady made it clear leading up to Thursday's opener: Party time is over.
Will Buffalo even try to run the ball this season? Hopefully not.
If you're seeing these players fall to you at your draft position, you should jump at drafting them.
Some players won't be on the field for the start of the season.
Times' Sam Farmer analyzes each matchup and predicts the winners of week 1 of the 2021 NFL season.
Regardless of what you expect from this year's Atlanta Falcons team, a fresh start was clearly needed after last season's 4-12 finish.
Houston Texans coach David Culley revealed some insight as to why the club traded CB Bradley Roby to the New Orleans Saints.
Here's a look at what to expect as the Giants battle in the NFC East this year.
Yahoo Sportsbook is breaking down all the angles for Thursday’s NFL kickoff between the Dallas Cowboys and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
So, you've finished your drafts, and maybe you're a bit uneasy about your rosters. Or maybe you feel you could've gotten someone else. Don't worry, Andy Behrens has you covered.
With the NFL season about to start, here are some predictions from our NFL writers.