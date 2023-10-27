Bold predictions for Saturday’s game between Texas and BYU

We are nearly to Texas game day, and the Longhorns probably have one objective on their minds. Style points don’t matter. Texas simply needs to win.

Winning by any margin will do for now. The team is without starting quarterback Quinn Ewers and has entered the part of the season where many of its key players are less than 100%. The next few weeks will be less than comfortable for the program, but that’s the nature of playing without your starting quarterback.

Last week we predicted the team would score 50 points. That just doesn’t look like how the Longhorns are going to win games this season. Nevertheless, they have been counted on to win tough games.

Here’s a look at our bold predictions for Saturday’s game.

Maalik Murphy lands a first quarter deep shot

Texas quarterback Maalik Murphy (6) catches the snap in the fourth quarter of the Longhorns’ game against the Kansas Jayhawks, Saturday, Sept. 30 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin. Texas won the game 40-14.

BYU will probably look to stop the run on Saturday. If Texas is smart they will look to land a haymaker with the arm of Texas quarterback Maalik Murphy. I wouldn’t want Murphy throwing too many passes, but I would like to establish that his passing ability is not to be underestimated when he takes the field.

BYU eclipses average yards total

Texas linebacker Jaylan Ford (41) takes down Houston wide receiver Joseph Manjack IV (0) during the Longhorns game against the University of Houston at TDECU Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023.

We expected the Texas defense to have a strong game out of the bye week. The defense failed miserably. Houston quarterback Donovan Smith passed for 378 yards with a Group of Five supporting cast. Expect more struggles from the defense this week. BYU goes for more than 302 total yards on Saturday.

Texas scores less than 30 points

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Yes, it’s now bold to predict the Texas Longhorns will score less than 30 points in a game. They have yet to score less than that mark in seven games this season. I anticipate the offense could have some struggles as it gets used to another quarterback behind center.

Cedric Baxter scores another rushing touchdown

Aaron E. Martinez-USA TODAY NETWORK

Baxter scored the game winner in spot relief of Doak Walker Award leader Jonathon Brooks against Houston. The freshman running back could see his role grow with a backup quarterback and a need for more rushes from Texas backs. He crosses the end zone another time this week.

Texas forces an interception

Syndication: Austin American-Statesman

Texas hasn’t been the turnover forcing machine it was early in the season, but that could change this week. Against Houston, Texas safety Michael Taaffe secured his first interception of the season. The defense forces another one this week.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire