Bold predictions for NC State football in 2023 season

Don’t sleep on NC State football in 2023.

After receiving a lot of preseason hype last season, the Wolfpack sneaks into a new season with three teams — Clemson, Florida State and rival UNC — projected to finish ahead of it in the ACC standings.

Veteran linebacker Payton Wilson and standout defensive back Aydan White return to lead a vaunted NC State defense. Virginia transfer Brennan Armstrong aims to inject new life into the Wolfpack offense as its starting quarterback.

NC State opens the season on Aug. 31 at UConn (7:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network) before returning to Carter-Finley Stadium on Sept. 9 for its home opener against Notre Dame (Noon, ABC).

Here are three bold predictions for the Wolfpack.

NC State football will play for the ACC championship

The Wolfpack will win at least 10 games for the first time since 2002 and have a chance to win its first ACC title since 1979. NC State has won at least eight games in five of the last six seasons. Taking a look at the 2023 schedule, the Wolfpack’s toughest games will be played in Raleigh. State’s open week is Oct. 21, giving it extra time to prepare for reigning ACC champion Clemson’s visit to Carter-Finley Stadium on Oct. 28. With a stingy defense and new-look offense, NC State has a chance to make the trip to Charlotte in December.

The Wolfpack’s defense will hold every opponent to 30 or fewer points

Last season, NC State was the only FBS defense to hold opponents to 30 or fewer points in every game. After being the first Wolfpack defense to accomplish that feat in 42 years, State will do it in consecutive seasons under longtime defensive coordinator Tony Gibson. The Wolfpack led the ACC in interceptions (19) and scoring defense (19.2 points per game) in 2022. Its latest group possesses the pieces for a repeat in 2023.

Brennan Armstrong will have a Russell Wilson-like season

Because of injuries, the Wolfpack used four different quarterbacks in 2022 and finished with 23 passing touchdowns. Brennan Armstrong won’t have a problem surpassing that total in his first season with the Pack. Following a 13-touchdown season in his final year at Virginia, Armstrong is back with offensive coordinator Robert Anae. The duo made magic with the Cavaliers in 2021 as Armstrong accounted for 4,700 yards and 40 touchdowns. State’s new QB will channel former star Russell Wilson this season. In 2010, Wilson accounted for nearly 4,000 yards with 37 touchdowns, including 28 through the air.

