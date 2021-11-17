Bold Predictions: LSU in the postseason, head coach, and quarterback talk

Two games left on the schedule and both come at home. The LSU Tigers need to win out to have a chance at the postseason, but will they get there? The LSU Tigers Wire staff will answer that question momentarily.

There is also the hottest topic around the nation, it seems like everyone wants to know where the Bayou Bengals and athletic director Scott Woodward go with the next head coach. Current head coaches around the nation are having to answer questions that tie them to the purple and gold.

But what about the quarterbacks? We have seen a lot of Max Johnson and a little of Garrett Nussmeier this season. Who gets the nod heading into the 2022 season?

The staff gets bold with these predictions as the offseason approaches.

Prediction 1: Will LSU see the postseason

The Athletic recently released their bowl projections with the LSU Tigers taking on Texas Tech in the Liberty Bowl. Do we believe that the Bayou Bengals play beyond Nov. 27?

Patrick Conn, Site Editor

Absolutely not. While there has been some solid growth on the defensive side of the ball, I just can’t trust this offense. Outside of a very suspect Florida team, this offense has been abysmal and it doesn’t matter who the quarterback is. Against Auburn, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Alabama, and Arkansas they haven’t scored more than 21 points. The Kentucky and Ole Miss scoring happened when the game was already out of hand. They likely would need more than 20 points to beat Texas A&M.

Lance Dawe, Contributor

I think they do. I think LSU is able to beat ULM and Texas A&M to wrap up the season. A&M doesn’t have enough offense to beat the Tigers in Baton Rouge.

Next, let’s address the head coach

Prediction 2: Who will ultimately be the head coach

Dawe:

I’m going to go with Dave Aranda. I really like what he’s done at Baylor so far and he would bring back something that has been missing over the past two seasons — defensive intensity. LSU needs to get back to being physical and I think he would be a great addition to the program.

Conn:

Not Jimbo Fisher. Not Mel Tucker. Not Lincoln Riley. Not Dave Aranda. Let’s get bold and say it will be Billy Napier. Those who know who the head coach will be aren’t talking and those who are talking don’t know. Napier makes a ton of sense here. I could be wrong but just a few weeks ago people were ready to anoint James Franklin as the next head coach of the LSU Tigers.

Finally, let’s talk quarterbacks

Prediction 3: Who is the 2022 starting quarterback?

Conn:

If Lincoln Riley is the coach in Baton Rouge, which I highly doubt, I would lean towards Spencer Rattler following Riley to the Bayou. However, since I have my suspicions about that coming to fruition I will go will the freshman, Walker Howard. I think he could come in and take the job from both Max Johnson and Garrett Nussmeier, provided they come back and not test the transfer market.

Dawe:

If it’s not Garrett Nussmeier I’ll be surprised. Max Johnson’s statistics have benefitted from a system that can’t run the ball. Whichever coach comes in next season should restore the ground game and make the QB position easier to operate. Nussmeier is young, but he’s got the talent to run a system of that nature well.

