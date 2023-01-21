Bold Predictions for Divisional Round 'NFL GameDay Morning'
"NFL GameDay Morning" crew share their Bold Predictions for the Divisional Round.
"NFL GameDay Morning" crew share their Bold Predictions for the Divisional Round.
She hangs out on the sidelines. She poses with mascots. And sponsors pay for it. “I always knew that I would be doing something pretty big in the world. I just didn’t know exactly what it would be.”
Will Alabama football quarterback Bryce Young's size hurt his NFL draft status? Here's what one analyst said Friday
After the Buccaneers were bounced out of the playoffs on Monday night, Tom Brady said only that he would take it one day at a time in determining his future. But teammates think he’s done in Tampa Bay. NFL Media reports that “several” Buccaneers players felt after their interactions with Brady following the game that [more]
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has been fairly quiet since he was benched late in the season, and he says he’s going to remain quiet. Carr wrote on Twitter today that he’s not planning to give any interviews about what happened and is instead focused only on getting ready to play the 2023 season elsewhere. “Thank [more]
NFL writers made their picks and shared their thoughts on the Chiefs’ AFC Divisional playoff game against the Jaguars.
Fans weren't sure how to take it.
Eight teams still have a shot at the Super Bowl after making it through wild-card weekend.
With a mostly healthy roster heading into Sunday's playoff game, the 49ers' biggest injury update revolved around Jimmy Garoppolo.
Purdy worthy of the praise? Dak a slacker or great-game stacker? We turned to @CowboysStats to answer what's real vs what's imagined. | From @KDDrummondNFL
Check out the latest first-round projection for the 2023 NFL draft from Draft Wire's Natalie Miller
Here's the schedule for this week's NFL divisional playoff games, with two games on Saturday and two games on Sunday.
Dan Quinn looks to be a lock to get an NFL head coaching job while Kellen Moore still needs more
The Chiefs Wire staff takes a crack at predicting the outcomes of all AFC and NFC games in the divisional round of the playoffs.
Minnesota Vikings CB Patrick Peterson shared his reaction to seeing Kirk Cousins' game-ending fourth-down pass vs. the New York Giants.
Does Raiders HC Josh McDaniels prefer a 'veteran' QB over a rookie for the 2023 season?
Acclaimed Texans reporter, John McClain, joined Football Night in Chicago with Leila Rahimi to discuss the possibilities at the top of the upcoming NFL draft.
Sanders and Reed were teammates during Prime Time's stint with the Baltimore Ravens.
Caleb Williams commits to Tennessee.
Several Buccaneers teammates believe Tom Brady is on the outs in Tampa Bay.
The Detroit Lions prioritized re-signing their own free agents last spring, and GM Brad Holmes said that will be the plan again in 2023