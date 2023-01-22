Bold predictions for Sunday's Divisional Round matchups 'NFL GameDay Morning'
"NFL GameDay Morning" share their bold predictions for today's Divisional Round matchups.
On the first Sunday of the regular season, ESPN reporter Chris Mortensen reported that Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson rejected a contract offer that would have paid him $133 million fully guaranteed at signing. Very recently, ESPN analyst Ryan Clark reported the same thing. Here’s what we said in September, since it still applies: “The reporting [more]
Here's who experts around the league are predicting to win in the Dallas Cowboys-San Francisco 49ers showdown.
A final prediction for Bengals vs. Bills in the divisional round of the playoffs.
Barring something unforeseen, Brock Purdy reportedly will be the 49ers' starting quarterback when the 2023 season opens.
Recently, former Saints coach Sean Payton said that his old team wants a mid-to-late first-round pick in exchange for the ability to hire him. The Saints would beg to differ with that characterization. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Saints want a first-round pick and more. Which means another pick, since by [more]
We must start with a conversation about the injury.
After Patrick Mahomes left Saturday’s game with an ankle injury, Chad Henne led the Chiefs on a touchdown drive. Here are three things to know about KC’s backup QB.
After the Eagles' lopsided 38-7 playoff win over the Giants, Nick Sirianni fired back at Jonathan Gannon's critics.
Chad Henne came through in a big moment for the Chiefs.
The Jaguars (10-9) weren't able to get it done in the AFC Divisional Round of the playoffs vs. Chiefs, but are left optimistic about their future.
Hear what Rob Gronkowski thinks about Tom Brady's upcoming decision on his football future
Will Alabama football quarterback Bryce Young's size hurt his NFL draft status? Here's what one analyst said Friday
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has been fairly quiet since he was benched late in the season, and he says he’s going to remain quiet. Carr wrote on Twitter today that he’s not planning to give any interviews about what happened and is instead focused only on getting ready to play the 2023 season elsewhere. “Thank [more]
Coco Gauff wept in the interview room on Sunday, as she lamented her straight-sets exit from the Australian Open. And the suits who stage this tournament must have felt like joining in.
The Eagles absolutely dominated the Giants in the run game on Saturday night in their divisional round win. By Reuben Frank
#Chiefs HC Andy Reid spoke about QB Patrick Mahomes' ankle injury and CB L'Jarius Sneed's nose injury following the divisional-round win against the #Jaguars.
Daniel Jones had a nice 2022 season, but the Giants' blowout loss to the Eagles proved that Big Blue simply needs a better quarterback.
The ending was sour, but the Giants accomplished a lot more, a lot faster than most folks expected this season, including making the playoffs and actually notching a playoff victory.
The candidates for the Patriots' offensive coordinator position each share one common characteristic. As Tom E. Curran writes, if youre not a friend of Bill Belichick's, you need not apply.
Giants head coach Brian Daboll made two fourth-down decisions that were questionable and he explained his thought process after their NFC Divisional Round loss to the Eagles on Saturday night.