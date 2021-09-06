Bold predictions for Defensive Rookie of the Year 'GMFB'
The "Good Morning Football" crew makes bold predictions for Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2021. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is just a rookie, but right guard Greg Van Roten sees veteran habits out of the 2021 NFL Draft's No. 2 overall pick.
As teams continue to shuffle their rosters following cuts down to 53, the Saints are bringing back a pair of veterans. Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, New Orleans is re-signing quarterback Trevor Siemian and receiver Chris Hogan on Monday. Both Siemian and Hogan were released last week as the team reduced its roster. Siemian [more]
Steven Duggar spent the last month in the minors, but he never stopped preparing for a return to the big league lineup.
After a busy offseason, the Atlanta Falcons host the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1 from Mercedes-Benz Stadium this Sunday.
College football Week 1 roundup with the winners and losers, overrated and underrated parts of the weekend, and what it all means.
On Friday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked whether he has spoken to Patriots coach Bill Belichick about free-agent quarterback Cam Newton. Jones, in a roundabout way, said that Newton can be evaluated without speaking to Belichick. As one source with extensive experience evaluating NFL personnel explained it, the current issue with Cam is his [more]
It pays to play well on the PGA Tour, especially at the Tour Championship.
Even if it's not a shocking loss to an FCS school (ahem, Michigan football), nonconference stunners can bring misery sweeping through the Big Ten.
What will the 2021 AP Poll potentially look like? It’s our predicted best guess on the early college football rankings after Week 1
Different potential reasons for Cam Newton's release continue to trickle in.
It was an honest mistake.
Zack Martin is out amid growing concern that COVID will have a serious impact on the 2021 season; Tampa Bay prep, La'el Collins returns. | From @ToddBrock24f7
Garbiñe Muguruza appeared to have claimed momentum during a US Open match. But after Barbora Krejčíková asked for a medical timeout, things changed.
Notre Dame survived a Florida State rally to win its opener in overtime
What will the Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY potentially be? It’s our predicted guess on the early college football rankings after Week 1
DETROIT (AP) The Detroit Pistons acquired veteran center DeAndre Jordan in a multiplayer trade with the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday. The Pistons also received four second-round picks and cash considerations from the Nets in exchange for forward Sekou Doumbouya and center Jahlil Okafor. The 33-year-old Jordan signed a free-agent deal with Brooklyn on July 6, 2019, part of a big summer for the Nets that also included Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving joining the team.
In this week's Football Morning in America column, Peter King makes his picks for the 2021-22 NFL season, playoffs, Super Bowl LVI and awards.
"Kawhi is there an hour and a half before practice, he’s there an hour and a half after practice… he need half the day to get his s*** together."
When it was time for the Rams to possibly leave St. Louis, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones gave the move a thumb’s up. With the Bills possibly in line to leave Buffalo, Jones has decided to go . . . . . thumb’s down. “It’s unique, it’s just as Green Bay is unique relative to size, [more]