Bold predictions for Colorado’s home finale against Arizona

Head coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes football team have essentially reached must-win mode if they have hopes of earning a bowl bid in Coach Prime’s first season in Boulder.

It won’t be easy for the Buffs, but first up is their home finale against No. 23 Arizona on Saturday afternoon at Folsom Field.

After being losers of five out of its last six games, Colorado is due a win, and with it being the final home game of the season, I’m sure the Buffs will bring their best effort.

As kickoff approaches, here are five bold predictions for Colorado’s final Pac-12 home game:

Travis Hunter records a receiving touchdown and an interception

Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Everyone is aware of Travis Hunter’s playmaking ability. The sophomore has made a ton of plays for the Buffs on both sides of the ball this season and I believe he will do it once again on Saturday afternoon. I predict Hunter will record a receiving touchdown and an interception against the Wildcats.

Dylan Edwards eclipses 100 yards of total offense

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

In my opinion, Dylan Edwards should receive more touches than anyone else in Colorado’s offense. Edwards can make plays as a runner and a receiver, so the Buffs coaching staff needs to make an effort to feature him more often. This week I believe they will.

Jordan Domineck records multiple sacks

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan Domineck has been Colorado’s most consistent pass rusher this season and I believe we will see him wreak havoc again on Saturday. Domineck will record multiple sacks against the Wildcats to help keep the Buffs in the game.

LaVonta Bentley records double-digit tackles

Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

LaVonta Bentley has played well over the past couple of weeks, totaling eight tackles in each of the last two games. I believe Bentley will once again be a menace at linebacker and will record double-digit tackles against the Wildcats.

The Buffs pull off the upset

Syndication: The Coloradoan

In their final home game of the Pac-12 era, I believe the Buffs will put together one of their better performances of the season against Arizona. The Wildcats are coming off the high of an upset victory over UCLA and Colorado has its backs against the wall. Coach Prime will have his team ready to play and the Buffs will pull off the upset, 27-23.

Further reading

READ: Five storylines to follow ahead of Colorado’s home finale against Arizona

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire