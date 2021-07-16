Our bold predictions for the Chicago Bears defense in 2021

This is our weekly staff discussion, where Bears Wire writers share their opinions about a variety of topics involving the Bears. Subscribe to get the latest Bears news delivered to your mailbox every day.

There are going to be some big changes on defense for the Bears heading into the 2021 season, starting with the loss of cornerback Kyle Fuller and new defensive coordinator Sean Desai.

While Chicago’s defense has been impressive over the last couple of seasons, they haven’t been as dominate as they were back in 2018, which has set the bar high for this group. The hope is that changes with Desai, who knows these players and exactly how to utilize them to their strengths.

Our Bears Wire staff is sharing their bold prediction for the Bears defense heading into the 2021 season, which includes some bounce-back seasons by a couple of players and some surprises.

Alyssa Barbieri: Eddie Jackson rebounds and nabs at least four interceptions

AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn

Eddie Jackson exploded onto the scene during his first two seasons with the Bears, where he established himself as one of the league’s best playmaking safeties. In 2017 and 2018, Jackson totaled eight interceptions and five defensive touchdowns. Since then, Jackson has totaled just two interceptions and one defensive score. So what changed? Jackson seemed to thrive in Vic Fangio’s defense, where he was allowed to roam centerfield and utilize his instincts to capitalize on mistakes by quarterbacks. When Chuck Pagano took over as defensive coordinator, Jackson wasn’t utilized the same way. Now with Sean Desai taking over as defensive coordinator, Jackson is poised for a bounceback season. Desai, who has worked closely with Jackson since 2017, knows exactly how to utilize these defensive players in a way that fits their strengths. And given Desai was Fangio’s right-hand man, there’s reason to believe that Jackson will return to his early dominance in this defense. While Jackson failed to pull down an interception in 2020, I see that changing drastically in 2021.

Bryan Perez: Robert Quinn rebounds and contributes as a pass-rusher

AP Photo/Danny Karnik

Quinn’s two sacks in 2020 were a far cry from what the Bears expected after signing the sack artist to a five-year, $70 million deal in that year’s free agency period. It also feels like that low sack total was an anomaly. Quinn will have some positive regression by default; he can’t possibly get any worse. With the exception of his rookie season, Quinn’s lowest season-long sack output prior to 2020 was four, and that was in just eight games. I expect Quinn to come closer to eight sacks in 2021, and it wouldn’t surprise me at all if he registers 10 or more.

Brendan Sugrue: Roquan Smith earns All-Pro honors

Jeff Haynes/AP Images for Panini

Based on his play last year, this probably isn’t the boldest take for the Bears defense. Still, it’s difficult to play at an All-Pro level for two years in a row and though he was certainly deserving of those honors last year, inside linebacker Roquan Smith will elevate his game yet again to make the All-Pro team this season for the first time in his career. Smith was the defensive MVP last year with 139 total tackles, four sacks, two interceptions and one forced fumble. He ranked second in the league solo tackles with 98 and first in tackles for loss with 18. Smith flew around the field in 2020 and now as he’s taking a larger leadership role and playing under new defensive coordinator Sean Desai, he’s ready to show the league last year was no fluke.

Ryan Fedrau: Eddie Goldman regresses after sitting out of the 2020 NFL season

Kena Krutsinger-USA TODAY Sports

Eddie Goldman opted out of the 2020 NFL season due to COVID concerns. There’s no issue with that, as safety is first for all players. This will impact his play on the field, though. Having a year off of football does help Goldman’s body recover, but he also was away from the team. Being away from the team and the facilities doesn’t help a player grow, it hurts them. He will need to take hits again and get back up to the speed of the game before he can play at a high level as he did before the 2020 season. I expect a tough start to the season for Goldman where he never fully has the success hoped out of him.

Nate Atkins: Joel Iyiegbuniwe survives the preseason and becomes a valuable contributor

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

After coming out of Western Kentucky and the Conference USA, it's taken Iyiegbuniwe time to adjust to the level of competition in the NFL. But within Sean Desai's system, he should thrive. Albeit for Iggy to see the field, it will likely require Danny Trevathan to get injured. But for Joel, 2021 is the year to rise and shine finally. As a linebacker, he's relentless in pursuit of the football, has the speed to protect the boundary, and is a powerful tackler. In college, he displayed a remarkable ability to take on and shed blocks from running backs and offensive linemen through a combination of speed and power. The 2021 season for Joel Iyiegbuniwe could be what 2019 was for Fred Warner (118 tackles, one interception, three forced fumbles, and three sacks), or what 2014 was for Tahir Whitehead (86 tackles and two interceptions).

