Bold predictions for the Big 12 Conference in 2022

We are in store for another exciting year in the Big 12 Conference.

The league feels as up for grabs as ever with many drastic changes occurring over the offseason.

The biggest domino to fall was the departure of former Oklahoma head coach Lincon Riley to USC. The move sent shockwaves across the nation and totally changed the competition of the Big 12. Riley’s Oklahoma teams won six conference championships during his Sooner tenure.

Oklahoma was not the only school to see a coaching change this offseason. TCU moved on for longtime coach Gary Patterson in favor of Sonny Dykes. Texas Tech made the move to hire Texas High School coaching legend Joey McGuire to help get the program back in the right direction.

This year is set to be the last of the 10-team format as the Big 12 is expanding with the addition of BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF prior to the start of the 2023 season.

Here are eight bold projections on how the Big 12 Conference will shake out in the 2022 season.

No Big 12 team qualifies for the College Football Playoff

Oklahoma wins more game than USC

Quinn Ewers will lead the league in touchdown passes

Deuce Vaughn goes over 2,000 total yards

The Big 12 will continue expansion with a Pac-12 raid

Iowa State misses a bowl game

Texas and Oklahoma both miss the Big 12 title game

Baylor goes back-to-back

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire