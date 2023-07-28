Bold predictions for the Bears offense in 2023

The Chicago Bears wrapped the 2022 season with a 3-14 record and a 10-game losing streak. Despite finishing with the worst record in the league, there’s plenty of optimism surrounding the team heading into 2023.

There are high expectations for Chicago’s offense this season, which has a lot to do with the expected leap by quarterback Justin Fields in his third season, as well as the addition of wide receiver DJ Moore. But will that translate into results?

Our Bears Wire staff is sharing their bold predictions on offense for the 2023 NFL season, where some are bolder than others.

Alyssa Barbieri: Justin Fields passes for 4,000 yards

Fields is primed for a breakout season following a slew of upgrades across the board on offense, where he should make substantial gains as a passer. It’s no secret the Bears haven’t had a 4,000-yard passer in the franchise’s 100-plus year history. But if Fields has his way, that’s going to change. Fields promised to break that streak – as soon as this season. It’s certainly a bold prediction considering Chicago had the league’s worst pass game last season. But the addition of wide receiver DJ Moore and an upgraded pass protection certainly puts Fields in a position to thrive in the passing game. Breaking down the numbers, Fields would have to average 236 passing yards per game to eclipse 4,000 passing yards. So it’s certainly attainable.

Brendan Sugrue: Teven Jenkins makes the Pro Bowl

When he was healthy, Teven Jenkins was the best offensive lineman on the Bears last season at guard. And he had just started playing the position one month prior to the beginning of the regular season. Imagine what he can do with a full offseason under his belt while playing next to a vested veteran like Cody Whitehair. Jenkins is arguably the most talented player on the line and fits perfectly at the guard position. He allowed just two sacks last year, the fewest amount among the starting offensive line, and was a mauler in the running game. Even though he’s moving from right to left guard, familiarity is on his side not only on the line but in Luke Getsy’s offense. Jenkins had a case to make the Pro Bowl last year. Now that the entire offense has improved, he’s going to break through this year as one of the premier guards in the NFC. Once again, he needs to just stay healthy.

Ryan Fedrau: Roschon Johnson finishes the season as the starting running back

The Bears drafted running back Roschon Johnson out of Texas in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL draft. Johnson is a 6-foot-2, 225-pound back who ran a 4.58 40-yard dash. Johnson was a solid running back in college who would have started on most teams, but sat behind one of the most dynamic players in college football, Bijan Robinson. With Robinson out of the way, it’s Johnson’s time to shine in Chicago. He has a clear path to being a starter in this league, especially now with David Montgomery no longer with the team. Khalil Herbert will likely begin the season as the starter, but by the end of the year, Johnson will take the majority of the carries.

Lucas Hunt: DJ Moore and Darnell Mooney both have 1,000 yard seasons

I mentioned this in passing in a previous staff discussion, so I’ll double down on the prediction this go around: Moore and Mooney will both have over 1,000 yards receiving this season. Fields himself expects to throw for 4,000 yards this year and the Bears’ two primary receivers will be the main beneficiaries of Fields’ production. The threat of the Bears quarterback’s run ability will tear massive holes in opposing secondaries, in which Moore and Mooney can exploit. By the end of the upcoming season, Fields may not be the only Chicago player getting Pro Bowl and All-Pro consideration.

