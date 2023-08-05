Bold predictions for the Bears defense in 2023

The Chicago Bears wrapped the 2022 season with a 3-14 record and a 10-game losing streak. Despite finishing with the worst record in the league, there’s plenty of optimism surrounding the team heading into 2023.

The Bears overhauled their defense this offseason, where they’re expected to have six new starters. They added some big-name veterans, including defensive end Yannick Ngakoue and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, as well as impact rookies, including defensive tackle Gervon Dexter and cornerback Tyrique Stevenson. They also return some key starters.

Our Bears Wire staff is sharing their bold predictions on defense for the 2023 NFL season, where it’s clear we’re expecting a big season from safety Jaquan Brisker.

Alyssa Barbieri: Jaquan Brisker will have an All-Pro season

This might not be as bold as it sounds, but it’s still a bold prediction considering Chicago’s last All-Pro safety was Eddie Jackson in 2018. Brisker was easily the team’s best rookie last season, where he proved to be versatile in the defensive backfield and showcased his ballhawking skills. Brisker was moved around the field, whether it was inside the box, defending slot receivers or blitzing, and the production was there. Brisker led the team with 4.0 sacks and had the second-most tackles (104), as well as recorded two takeaways on the season. Outside of his concussion, Brisker played 100 percent of defensive snaps.

Now, Brisker gets a second season in this defense, where he has breakout and All-Pro potential — and there’s a reason he’s been a daily standout at training camp. When the Bears called Brisker on draft night, he told them they got “the steal of the draft.” This is the season where Brisker proves them right.

Brendan Sugrue: Kyler Gordon will lead defensive backs in tackles for loss

Tackles for loss may not be as sexy of a stat for cornerbacks like interceptions or forced fumbles, but in the case of Kyler Gordon, it’s something he seems to do very well. Gordon has a knack for snuffing out run and screen plays at or behind the line of scrimmage. He flashed those skills his rookie year but now seems to be doing it at will in training camp. Playing as the full-time nickel cornerback, he should see more opportunities to crash the line of scrimmage.

Last season, Houston Texans cornerback Desmond King led the league in tackles for loss by a defensive back with 10 via Pro Football Reference. I believe Gordon matches or exceeds that in 2023 to lead the league in that category. Gordon, AKA “Spider-Man” has those Spidey senses to blow up a play as it’s happening. Don’t be surprised to see him swing into the backfield and cause chaos.

Lucas Hunt: Trevis Gipson will have 10 or more sacks

I am well aware that this prediction will age like milk after the Bears just signed DE Yannick Ngakoue, but I’m sticking with it. I’ve always believed that Gipson had an interesting skillset, with his relentless motor, quickness and creativity, but he hasn’t filtered those attributes into the stats just yet. That changes this season, with Gipson moving past his growing pains and having a career year, racking up at least 10 sacks.

Ryan Fedrau: Jaquan Brisker will have double-digit interceptions

During Jaquan Brisker’s rookie season, he had 104 total tackles, 1 interception, 1 forced fumble, and 1 fumble recovery. He was a bright spot on a bad defense and the best rookie on the team in 2022. In 2023, Brisker will have a massive jump in his sophomore season, with double-digit interceptions. With the improvements made on defense, the opportunities for more turnovers will be there.

Jarrett Bailey: Jaquan Brisker will be recognized as a top 25 player under 25

The Bears’ safety is a Swiss army knife, and electric wherever you line him up. He can play down in the box in short-yardage situations and sniff out ball carriers, he can ball hawk in centerfield, he’ll lower his shoulder and lay the wood on opponents. Anything you could want in a do-it-all safety, he can provide. He’ll only get better in his sophomore season with Chicago.

