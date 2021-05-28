Bold Predictions for 2021 NFL Season: Burrow leads Bengals to the Playoffs

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Corey Seeley
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

It’s that time of year once again. One of my favorite aspects of the offseason is analyzing team rosters as well as breaking down individual team schedules to better understand what each team could accomplish, or not accomplish, this season.

It’s the time of year when we get to make bold predictions about the upcoming 2021 NFL season.

One of the bold predictions I like is Joe Burrow leading the Cincinnati Bengals to a playoff birth.

How could this happen? It’s actually not that unrealistic.

If the Bengals can outpace the Pittsburgh Steelers, one of their division rivals, then a wildcard birth is most certainly on the table for Burrow and his team.

Burrow took the field for the first time in a long time at Bengals OTA workouts this week. He admitted he didn’t feel 100% just yet, but he definetly looked comfortable out there.

I’m willing to bet that Burrow will hit the ground running with his old LSU teammate Ja’Marr Chase. That connection alone will add yet another extremely dangerous element to an already underrated bengals offensive unit. Burrow and Chase shared a special connection back in 2019 that helped LSU win a national championship.

Related

Could Joe Burrow win Comeback Player of the Year?

Before suffering that season-ending injury last November, Burrow was buidling a nice rapport with wide receivers Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd. Inserting Ja’Marr Chase into the offense will not only help Burrow in a huge way, it’ll help the receivers lining up alongside him.

Joe Mixon is a duel threat running back who fits the mold of what both Burrow like as well as Zac Taylors offensive scheme. The versatility of this offensive unit will be a lot of fun to watch.

Related

Analyst says Joe Burrow, Bengals 'are going to surprise people' in 2021

The arrow is pointing up in Cincinnati, and I cannot say the same about the Pittsburgh Steelers.

There are far more questions than answers when looking at both the Steelers roster as well as their schedule.

If Burrow and his Bengals can get off to a hot start in 2021, look out.

Recommended Stories

  • NFL salary cap update could be great news for Bengals

    Some NFL salary cap news could help the Cincinnati Bengals.

  • DeVonta Smith partakes in an interesting practice drill

    Former Alabama WR DeVonta Smith is participating in Eagles' offseason training and a recent video shows him using an interesting ...

  • Derrick Henry, Ryan Tannehill, A.J. Brown among players absent from Titans’ OTAs

    The Titans, like most teams in the NFL, had a player-issued statement last month about organized team activities. The Titans said, they were “in solidarity with players across the NFL who will exercise their right to not attend in-person voluntary workouts.” Titans veterans, unlike veteran players from many other teams, are putting action behind their [more]

  • Tim Tebow gets into the end zone at Jacksonville Jaguars OTAs as he tries to show he belongs

    Urban Meyer said the Jacksonville Jaguars will have to see what happens regarding Tim Tebow's push to make the roster.

  • Ravens might have stolen Rashod Bateman from Packers

    The Baltimore Ravens selected Rashod Bateman with the No. 27 pick in the 2021 draft. If they didn't, the Packers might have snatched him up

  • Democrats push bill allowing college athletes to organize

    College athletes would have the right to organize and collectively bargain with schools and conferences under a bill introduced Thursday by Democrats in the House and Senate. Sen. Chris Murphy (Conn.) and Sen. Bernie Sanders (Vt.) announced the College Athletes Right to Organize Act. “Big-time college sports haven’t been ‘amateur’ for a long time, and the NCAA has long denied its players economic and bargaining rights while treating them like commodities,” Murphy said in a statement.

  • Senzel set for knee surgery, Hoffman added to Reds IL

    Nick Senzel of the Cincinnati Reds is scheduled to have knee surgery on Friday and could miss four to six weeks. The Reds also announced Thursday that right-handed starter Jeff Hoffman has been put on the 10-day injured list with a sore shoulder. Senzel, who began the season as the center fielder before moving to third base, has been on the 10-day injured list with left knee inflammation since last Friday.

  • Medical marijuana industry has high anxiety waiting for Florida Supreme Court ruling

    After the Florida Supreme Court hears arguments in a case, justices typically try to hand down a ruling within six months.

  • Bengals won Joe Bachie on waivers despite claims from Saints, Broncos

    The Cincinnati Bengals weren't the only team trying to claim Joe Bachie on waivers.

  • CEO pay grew 9 times faster than the average worker's in 2020, study finds

    Compensation for chief executive officers increased by 15.9% in 2020, while workers’ wages rose by just 1.8% for the same period, according to the Economic Policy Institute.

  • NCAA football odds: Takeaways from Week 1 point spreads, including Alabama as a big favorite again

    Believe it or not, we are less than 100 days away from the start of the 2021 college football season.

  • NBA awards: Vincent Goodwill reveals his 2020-21 selections

    Our NBA insider shares his 2020-21 NBA Awards ballot.

  • The Brooklyn Nets have no excuse not to win the 2021 NBA championship

    Anything short of the 2021 NBA championship should be an embarrassment for the Brooklyn Nets.

  • Mickey Callaway banned through 2022, fired by Angels after investigation

    Major League Baseball placed Los Angeles Angels pitching coach Mickey Callaway on its ineligible list through the end of the 2022 season Wednesday following an investigation into several accusations of sexual misconduct. "Effective immediately, we are ending Mickey Callaway's employment with the Angels," the team announced in a statement. "We appreciate Major League Baseball's diligent investigation, and support their decision."

  • Joe Ingles, TNT crew surprise Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson with Sixth Man of the Year award

    Jordan Clarkson is now the first Jazz player to ever win the Sixth Man of the Year award.

  • Ben Rothwell: Health issues, looming roster cuts have put UFC career on the line

    Ben Rothwell explains why he feels his career is on the line every time he sets foot in the octagon.

  • Suns-Lakers: Chris Paul briefly exits with right shoulder contusion, returns to MVP chants

    Chris Paul grabbed at his shoulder after a collision under the basket.

  • Egan Bernal extends lead on day of drama and intrigue at Giro d'Italia

    Bernal wins shortened stage to extend his lead Caruso moves up to second overall Yates tumbles down the standings Simon Yates’s team insisted on Monday night that it was "not over yet" and that their man was “still riding to win” the Giro d’Italia. But the 28-year-old BikeExchange rider suffered a crushing blow on Monday as he was dropped on a freezing cold and wet 16th stage, which was won in emphatic fashion by race leader Egan Bernal. Yates’ fellow Briton Hugh Carthy (EF Education-Nippo) had a better day, moving into a podium position after crossing the line fifth in Cortina d’Ampezzo in the Italian Dolomites. The designated “queen” stage of the race had to be shortened by organisers at the last minute as snow and sleet hit the mountain range. Instead of a 212-kilometre route over three major mountain passes, the stage followed a 153km route over only one major pass, the Giau. But that was more than enough for Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers} to prove once again he is the man to beat in this race. The Colombian attacked over the top of the Giau, caught the last remaining breakaway rider, Antonio Pedrero (Movistar), and won the stage brilliantly to put time into all of his rivals. Bernal even had the time and presence of mind to slow down and take off his rain jacket before the finish, riding no-handed on wet slippery cobbles approaching the line - not an easy thing to do - so that he could display the pink jersey. "I wanted to put on a show," said the 2019 Tour de France champion. “This is the type of cycling I like, tough stages like these. It's a risk but I believed in myself and the team believed in me.” Bernal finished 27 seconds ahead of Romain Bardet (DSM), with Damiano Caruso (Bahrain Victorious) third, the Italian moving up from third to second overall at 2min 24sec. Carthy, meanwhile, jumped from fifth to third, 3min 40sec back. Yates, who had been second overall going into the stage, dropped to fifth overall at 4mins20sec after shedding 2min37secs to Bernal on the stage. “His Giro is not over but against such a strong Bernal like today it’s going to be very hard,” conceded BikeExchange general manager Brent Copeland, who said Yates just had a “bad day” rather than a problem with fuelling or the cold. “We’re riding to win but Bernal is riding well too. It’s not over and we’ll try to do something and make it a spectacular Giro.” The riders have a final rest day on Tuesday. The Giro finishes in Milan on Sunday.

  • Alek Manoah shines in debut as Jays blank Yankees

    Alek Manoah made an impressive major league debut Thursday when he allowed just two hits in six innings as the Toronto Blue Jays recorded a 2-0 victory over the New York Yankees in the first game of a doubleheader at Yankee Stadium. Marcus Semien and Bo Bichette hit back-to-back homers off Domingo German (4-3) with two outs in the third but the story was Manoah, the first pitcher from the 2019 draft to reach the majors. Manoah (1-0) struck out seven and walked two.

  • NBA betting: Picks against the spread for Thursday night's playoff games

    Yahoo Sports’ Jared Quay has picks for all three of Thursday night's NBA playoff games.