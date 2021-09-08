Bold predictions for 2021 Defensive Player of the Year 'GMFB'
The "Good Morning Football" crew makes predictions for 2021 Defensive Player of the Year. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
The Jags have been the favorites in their Week 1 matchup vs. Houston for a while now and it remains that way as we are four days away from their battle at NRG Stadium.
According to FiveThirtyEight, the Rams have a 62% chance to make the playoffs and a 6% chance to win the Super Bowl.
Second-year safety Jordan Fuller will call defenses for the Rams this season, a lot of responsibility for a team that sports stars Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey.
Texans head coach David Culley said on Monday that Tyrod Taylor is the team’s starting quarterback for the first week of the regular season, which doesn’t come as much surprise given the way the offseason, training camp, and preseason played out. Deshaun Watson remains on the active roster, but hasn’t practiced or done other on-field [more]
Why wouldn't the Steelers just give T.J. Watt a blank check?
New England Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones told WEEI's Merloni & Fauria program Tuesday that he's been
As the Sixers look for the perfect Ben Simmons suitor, could a team just seven hours away be the right match? By Adam Hermann
Texans trade starting cornerback Bradley Roby to the Saints
Buccaneers receiver Antonio Brown has a history of allegedly not paying what he owes, or at least not wanting to pay. The latest effort has resulted in a creative (at best) and frivolous (at worst) effort to throw mud at one of his former agents. Based on an item from Daniel Kaplan of TheAthletic.com, KCB [more]
Two years ago, the Steelers learned the hard way what happens if veteran quarterback Ben Roethlisberger makes an early exit due to injury. With Ben now 39, the in-house options not ideal, and Cam Newton available, it’s hard not to wonder whether it would make sense for the Steelers to make a play for Newton. [more]
ESPN said in a statement that McShay and his family had the network's full support.
One Boston Celtics beat writer believes that the C's could pull off a move for Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons.
San Francisco 49ers vs Detroit Lions prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.
Larry Fitzgerald has seen what Trent Sherfield can do and is excited for the rest of the NFL to witness it with the 49ers.
New York Giants vs Denver Broncos prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.
The giant of a man with long flowing hair has found his way back onto the Pittsburgh Steelers practice squad.
Will the Bears be without nose tackle Eddie Goldman in Week 1?
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Dallas Cowboys prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.
So, you've finished your drafts, and maybe you're a bit uneasy about your rosters. Or maybe you feel you could've gotten someone else. Don't worry, Andy Behrens has you covered.
With a few days off over the weekend, Mayfield and some of his weapons took their families on a short trip to relax and continue their bonding. May have stole from the Brady playbook for the location: