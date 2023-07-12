Bold potential Big 12 upset picks for every week of the 2023 season

The last two seasons have come with significant surprises in college football. The Big 12 has been no stranger to such surprises. TCU went from 5-7 to a national title game in 2022. A year earlier the Baylor Bears went from 2-7 during covid season to 12-win Big 12 champions.

Individual upsets are more common in college football. Last season saw Appalachian State upset preseason top-10 Texas A&M in Aggieland. The game upended whatever recruiting momentum the Aggies secured from an upset victory over Alabama a year prior.

More upsets are on the horizon. The Big 12 could be in the center of several of those upsets. The Texas Longhorns will be favored in nearly every game, so essentially any of their losses would be deemed an upset. Nevertheless the other teams in the conference are not immune to surprise losses.

Here’s a look at a potential Big 12 upset loss for every week of the 2023 season.

Week 1: Northern Iowa over Iowa State

Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

It wasn’t all that long ago that Northern Iowa took the Iowa State Cyclones to overtime. That was a much better Iowa State team led by NFL names Brock Purdy and Breece Hall. The ‘Clones are prone to slow starts. Look out for this potential upset.

Week 2: SMU over Oklahoma

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

SMU is not one of my three predicted losses for Oklahoma, but it is a real possibility. At running back, SMU has Miami transfer Jaylan Knighton, Texas A&M transfer LJ Johnson and elite talent Camar Wheaton. At receiver the Mustangs bring in elite TCU transfer player Jordan Hudson. On defense, the team brings in big time secondary transfer in Stanford safety Jonathan McGill and West Virginia cornerback Charles Woods. In addition, the Mustangs add two defensive linemen from Miami to plug into starting roles. I’ve yet to mention potential star quarterback Preston Stone. Look out.

Week 3: South Alabama over Oklahoma State

Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

Last season, South Alabama went 10-3 with a one-point road loss to UCLA. It would be unwise to sleep on the Jaguars considering Oklahoma State’s roster vulnerability after last year. This could end up being a great game in Stillwater.

Week 4: Baylor over Texas

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian has to be cognizant of this upset threat in Week 4. When the teams last met in Waco, Baylor dealt Texas a slow, agonizing loss. It was around this time last season that Texas Tech effectively ended lofty expectations for Texas knocking the Longhorns down to a 2-2 record. This will be one of the more important games of the year for Sarkisian and company.

Week 5: UCF over Baylor

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

UCF’s most expensive ticket of the season is its mid-season showdown with the Baylor Bears. The Knights’ premier home game will undoubtedly command a raucous crowd. Texas for Baylor should be as emotionally draining as Alabama will be for Texas. This game has upset written all over it.

Week 6: Iowa State over TCU

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

We could go with Oklahoma as a potential upset over Texas, but that probably would take a back seat to this game in shock value. Iowa State at home is dangerous. TCU quarterback Chandler Morris’ limited game experience will be put to the test in this game.

Week 7: Cincinnati over Iowa State

Syndication: The Enquirer

Cincinnati could get its first Big 12 win in this game. If it hasn’t secured a conference win the this point, the home crowd will probably be riled up for the matchup. Neither team figures to be very good offensively, and certainly defense travels. But Cincinnati should have an excellent defense of its own.

Week 8: BYU over Texas Tech

Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

Provo is a difficult trip for any road opponent. Texas Tech is a team who might feel the trip more than others. The Red Raiders were excellent at home and in neutral games, but were 1-4 on the road in 2022. The team was one of Iowa State’s four wins last season. This will be a pivotal game for both teams.

Week 9: Kansas over Oklahoma

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

I am picking this upset, and it figures to be another high scoring matchup. The Sooners won last year’s game in Norman, 52-42. Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels will need to have a huge game to make this happen. He could have as good an offensive supporting cast as any other Big 12 team this season. Expect both teams to be motivated for this one.

Week 10: West Virginia over BYU

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

West Virginia welcomes BYU to Morgantown in this late matchup. The Mountaineers could have a physicality advantage from playing in a Power Five conference for over a decade. West Virginia head coach Neal Brown and his team will have an opportunity to show resolve late in the season.

Week 11: TCU over Texas

Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

There’s reason to be confident that this upset is happening. TCU always seems to be up for this game while Texas often finds ways to play below standard. Add in that this game is in Fort Worth and you have the makings of an almost certain upset. Though TCU will likely be a multi-loss team, it would be unwise to expect them to be an easy win for anyone.

Week 12: Houston over Oklahoma State

James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Neither of these teams should be worried about too many upsets in 2023. They’re simply not good enough to be consistently favored. That said, Oklahoma State is a big name to secure a win against for Houston. This will be a big game for the Cougars at home. The head coach rivalry between Oklahoma State’s Mike Gundy and Houston’s Dana Holgorson continues.

Week 13: Iowa State over Kansas State

Iowa State defense celebrating after a stop against Kansas State during the second quarter at Jack Trice Stadium Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Ames, Iowa.

Overlooked in the weekend is one of the better named rivalries in college football. Farmageddon might be overshadowed by TCU’s battle with Oklahoma or a title game determining bout with Texas and Texas Tech, but will still be a game worth monitoring. The rivalry game was a rock fight last season. The Wildcats snuck away with a 10-9 victory in Ames in 2022. K-State should be favored and expected to win the game, but if things go awry the Cyclones could make their rival pay.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire