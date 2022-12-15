Bold fantasy football predictions: What surprises are in store for Week 15?

Our analysts reveal their boldest fantasy predictions for the first round of the fantasy playoffs. Which will come to pass in Week 15?

Multiple Colts WRs ready to go off

Matt Harmon: I want to be clear that I'm in on Michael Pittman this week. I think he has his best game of the season in a super-friendly matchup. However, I also see Alec Pierce delivering a big game and potentially outscoring his teammate. The Vikings pass defense has been generous all season but they're getting worse as the year wears on. Since Week 10, Minnesota leads the NFL in yards per pass allowed — the Vikings are one of just four teams over 8.0 — and the unit has just six sacks to its name. Only the Bears, Falcons and Chargers have fewer. That's not the company you want to keep. The sack stat is notable for Matt Ryan, who predictably wilted in the face of front sevens with star players like Pittsburgh and Dallas in his previous two games.

Pierce is particularly interesting in this matchup because the Vikings have been ripped up deep thanks to coverage busts and their soft zones. Pierce has the Colts' highest air yards per target mark by a lot. Pittman can compile his way to a big game because he's their best receiver but Pierce could make his fantasy day in just one or two long gains. I suppose predicting good things for two Colts pass-catchers in one game is, in fact, quite bold.

Alec Pierce has the matchup to be a fantasy asset in Week 15. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Leaning on Texans passing game?!

Scott Pianowski: I don't know how I'll play the DJ Moore situation this week, maybe just cry in my egg nog. But there are other similar names I want to play, Elijah Moore and Chris Moore.

A Houston Texan? In the fantasy playoffs? In this economy? Well, Kansas City's defense can't stop much, and with Dameon Pierce likely out and Brandin Cooks not close to returning, Moore probably has eight targets in his back pocket already, with the potential for more. Opportunity is a wonderful thing, and we just want the numbers, man. (As for Elijah, he gets a bump up with Corey Davis out, and the Jets have forgiven Moore for voicing his frustrations earlier in the season. The Lions secondary is still a beatable group, too.)

Lower expecations for St. Brown

Dalton Del Don: Amon-Ra St. Brown has emerged as a legit star, but it’s worth noting he’s averaged 7.8 catches and 86.9 yards with six touchdowns at home this season compared to 5.6-58.0-0 on the road. Jared Goff has a 20:3 TD:TO ratio in Detroit versus 2:4 on the road. While the Lions offense is improving — and Goff’s YPA drops a modest 0.2 away from home — St. Brown will be dealing with cold weather this week as well.

The Jets have allowed the third-fewest YPA and fantasy points to wide receivers this season (including shutting down the slot). And while the Sun God still saw nine targets last week, he has far more competition for looks with Jameson Williams, D’Andre Swift and DJ Chark all healthy together for the first time. Don’t bench St. Brown in fantasy leagues but keep expectations tempered — and definitely look elsewhere in DFS this week.

Tua in for another rough week

Andy Behrens: At this point, is it even bold to say that Tua Tagovailoa will finish outside the top-20 fantasy QBs in any given week. Perhaps not. Miami's offense appears to be a solved problem at the moment following the loss to the Chargers. Tua has completed only 45.9 percent of his throws over the past two weeks, averaging 220 yards per game. Opponents have cluttered the intermediate middle of the field with bodies, taking away the routes that had previously been Miami specialties.

Do we really think the Dolphins are gonna get everything figured out on a short week, traveling to Buffalo to play in potentially messy conditions? If you've somehow still made it to the postseason with Tagovailoa as your quarterback, it's time to pivot to someone else. (I'm not specifically telling you it's Brock Purdy time, but I'm willing to look the other way if you'd like to make the switch.)

