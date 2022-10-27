Bold fantasy football predictions for Week 8

Our analysts reveal their boldest fantasy predictions for Week 8. Which will come to pass?

Tight end party in London

Andy Behrens: If this week’s Wembley game between Denver and Jacksonville hasn’t captured your full attention … well, it’s understandable. But what if we told you it was going to deliver a pair of top-five fantasy tight ends? Greg Dulcich looks like a keeper, drawing nine targets last week and delivering a long touchdown reception the week before. Evan Engram, meanwhile, has seen 23 targets over his last three games and is overdue for a TD (or two). Both tight ends are finding the end zone this week and both are catching at least five balls.

Scott Pianowski: Applying rational coaching to Kliff Kingsbury is a dangerous game, but I've seen enough to conclude that Eno Benjamin is better than James Conner. Maybe Conner returns this week, maybe he doesn't. If they both play, the bold call is that Benjamin outplays and outproduces Conner, still holding RB2 value. If Benjamin has another start, wheels up at Minnesota, where I'll call for 100-plus total yards and a touchdown.

Danny Dimes: A top-3 QB

Dalton Del Don: Daniel Jones is quietly on pace for one of the best rushing seasons ever by a quarterback, and he gets a terrific matchup this week against a Seattle defense allowing the fifth-most EPA/pass. Jones’ passer rating jumps from No. 32 versus man to No. 3 when facing zone coverage this season; the Seahawks have played zone at the sixth-highest rate in the league this year (and only two teams have used less man). Dimes is going to finish as a top-three fantasy QB for the second week in a row.

Giants QB Daniel Jones draws a terrific fantasy matchup in Week 8. (Photo by Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images)

Mostert moonwalks to a big finish

Matt Harmon: We're getting to a point where Raheem Mostert might be too obvious for this exercise. But for now, I'll continue to spread the word. Mostert has averaged 4.9 yards per carry since Week 4 when the Dolphins, for all intents and purposes, turned the backfield over exclusively to him. He's handled 68% of the team's carries in that time frame. Now he gets the Lions' hideous defense this week. Mostert could moonwalk to a top-10 running back finish this week and projects better than several backs you drafted in the top three rounds.

Listen to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast