Bold fantasy football predictions for Week 7

Our analysts reveal their boldest fantasy predictions for Week 7. Which will come to pass?

Ken Walker — RB1 overall?

Andy Behrens: If you liked what you got from Kenneth Walker III last week, then I think you're really gonna enjoy his upcoming performance against the Chargers. This is an overall RB1 setup. LA allows a league-worst 5.6 YPC and the fourth-most fantasy points to opposing backs. Walker is an unstoppable force who's rushed for 185 yards on 29 carries over his last two games. He's not about to let you down.

Dulcich crashes the party

Scott Pianowski: Normally we don’t throw a parade for someone off a 2-44-1 game, but tight end is gross in fantasy 2022, and Greg Dulcich is here to help. Sure, Dulcich only had three targets at the Chargers, but one of them was that glorious touchdown, and he just missed a second score. And the Broncos' passing game is desperately searching for an easy button, for some defined throws between the numbers. Dulcich can crack the top-10 tight end party this week, a great fill-in for tight end-frustrated managers. He's also worth considering as a possible touchdown prop. Keep in mind, the frisky Jets defense funneled 10 passes to Robert Tonyan last week.

Big day for B-Rob

Matt Harmon: Brian Robinson Jr.'s share of the team rush attempts jumped from 56% in his 2022 debut to 61% in Week 6. It's wild to see him moonwalk into such a big role after being shot in the preseason but it's been clear for quite some time that the Commanders love this guy. It doesn't really matter how you feel about his talent, he's going to be the early-down and goal-line back for this team because they value his grinder ability. Robinson and Co. will take on the Packers and their 32nd-ranked defense in rushing success rate allowed this week. Green Bay doesn't look like the type of team that will be running away from anyone right now and that should keep the game script in the area Robinson needs to thrive. I see him getting into the end zone twice this week and pushing for a top-15 finish.

Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. is positioned for a really big day in fantasy football in Week 7. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Michael Gallup is a top-10 WR

Dalton Del Don: Gallup's targets have increased each game since he returned from injury, and he racked up a team-high in air yards last week. Dak Prescott returns at QB for Dallas in Week 7 (and CeeDee Lamb is banged up) when the Cowboys face a Lions defense that ranks last in DVOA against the pass while allowing the most EPA/pass and the fifth-most fantasy points to outside receivers over the last month. Indoors in a matchup that projects to be fast-paced, Gallup finishes as a top-10 fantasy WR this week.

