Bold fantasy football predictions for Week 11: Daniel Jones delivers in a big way

Our analysts reveal their boldest fantasy predictions for Week 11. Which will come to pass?

Nice day for Nico

Dalton Del Don: Nico Collins saw 10 targets during his return last week while Brandin Cooks continues to fall out of favor in Houston. Davis Mills plays far better at home, and Houston gets a Washington team traveling during a short week. The Commanders have ceded the second-most passing scores in the league but rank second against the run in DVOA, so it’s a nice setup for volume passing from Houston. Assuming his groin issue is good to go Sunday, Collins finishes as a top-15 fantasy wideout.

The Giants' answer at WR

Matt Harmon: It took us until Week 11 but I feel like we finally have clarity in the Giants' receiver corps. Since Week 7, Darius Slayton has a 21% target share and 38% air yards share. That's clear top-receiver usage. As much as I like Wan'Dale Robinson and his potential as a utility player, he's getting usage that requires a ton of volume. That's unlikely to happen in this passing game. The return of Kenny Golladay to the lineup was nothing more than a predictable whimper. Slayton is the guy here and we're getting him in an ideal spot against a Lions pass defense that's struggled in every sense of the word. Slayton looks like a clear-cut top-20 player at the position.

Winston's back in play

Scott Pianowski: We’ve seen The Last Days of Disco, and maybe you’re rolling through The Last Days of Ptolemy Gray. I suspect fantasy football is about to see The Last Days of Dalton (Andy, not Del Don). The Saints almost pulled Andy Dalton in advance of Week 11, and it will probably take just one Dalton mistake to force a call to the bullpen. I'm predicting Dalton gets benched Sunday against the Rams.

Of course Jameis Winston brings his own flaws to the table, though he might be better for Chris Olave. The Winston/Alvin Kamara connection is often a shaky one. But if you play in leagues where every starting quarterback matters, I want you to add Winston for free now. You might be using him later in the year. (Full disclosure, the Saints' upcoming schedule is fairly nasty. Perhaps this blurb is as much a “sell Kamara” note as it is “Winston has possible deep-league appeal to come.” Season to taste. And if the Dalton benching doesn't come in Week 11, perhaps the Niners will force it next week.)

If you play in fantasy leagues where every starting quarterback matters, Scott suggests adding the Saints' Jameis Winston right now. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Danny Dimes delivers

Andy Behrens: It's always a little risky to predict big things for Daniel Jones because A) his receivers are a sketchy group and B) he's already delivered five games in which he scored fewer than 15 fantasy points. But Jones was among the most added players in Yahoo leagues this week because the matchup ahead is spectacular. New York is hosting the Lions, which means Jones faces a team that's allowing the most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks. In fact, in two of the past three weeks, the overall QB1 has been the dude who played Detroit (Justin Fields and Tua Tagovailoa).

This defense has allowed top-five positional finishes to five different quarterbacks so far. The Lions rank dead-last in yards per attempt allowed (8.1) and they've given up the second-most rushing yards to QBs (372). Basically, everything points to a huge week for Jones. He's a great bet to deliver a top-three finish.

