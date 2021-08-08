The Bold and the Beautiful - Sheila's Back! (Preview)
A final day flurry of golds pushed Team USA to the top of the medal table at the Tokyo Games.
The United States had never won gold in indoor women's volleyball ... until Sunday in Tokyo.
This was frightening.
China lead the medal table ahead of the USA, while Great Britain are hovering around the top five
Here's what happened on the penultimate day of the Tokyo Games.
Hebert Sousa decisively lost each of the first two rounds in the men's middleweight final. Ukraine's top-seeded Oleksandr Khyzhniak had battered the Brazilian to the brink of defeat at the Tokyo Olympics. When only a knockout could save him, Sousa threw a punch that changed the fight and changed his life.
The country that brought baseball back to the Olympics was rewarded with its first-ever gold medal.
The U.S. men's basketball team defeated France to win its fourth consecutive Olympic gold medal. Here are four takeaways from the game.
The U.S. women's indoor volleyball team beat Brazil to win their Olympic final game and clinch Team USA the Tokyo Games' top spot for gold medals on Sunday. Of note: This was the first ever Olympic gold medal for the U.S. women's indoor volleyball team. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: China had been leading the gold medal count during the Olympics. But wins in the women's volleyball, cycling and basketball event
Tareg Hamedi left the mat in tears after learning of the judges' decision that he followed through fully, which is against the rules.
Simone Biles reunited with boyfriend Jonathan Owens back in Texas as she attended his NFL team’s practice in Houston. The Olympic great on Thursday arrived back in the United States from Tokyo, where she won a bronze medal in the beam after pulling out of a string of other events to concentrate on her mental health. Ms Biles was greeted by her family and hundreds of cheering fans as she arrived back at Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport from the Tokyo 2020 games.
Jimmy Garoppolo is still the #49ers starting quarterback because of practices like the one Trey Lance had Saturday.
Somehow, Holt got 31.3 mph into the strike zone.
Namibian sprinter Christine Mboma proudly draped the Namibian flag around her shoulders Tuesday after winning the silver medal in the […] The post Former Polish sprinter demands Christine Mboma take sex-reaffirming test after her Olympic medal win appeared first on TheGrio.
Hollywood will come to Iowa next Thursday, as the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox will meet at a special temporary field near the property used in the Field of Dreams film. The game was postponed from its planned 2020 debut by the pandemic, and marks the first major league baseball game in Iowa. […]
The Giants were looking at another tough 2-1 loss. But things got crazy in extra innings and Gabe Kapler's group escaped with a huge win.
Tom Brady jokes about attending Peyton Manning's Hall of Fame induction:
A dominant performance in the final saw Team USA womens volleyball beat Brazil 3-0 to win the gold medal. The gold is Team USAs first-ever in the event.
Check out live play-by-play and official results from UFC 265 in Houston.
The U.S. men had come up short of winning gold at the Tokyo Olympics until delivering in the 4x400.