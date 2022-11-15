Bol with a dunk vs the Charlotte Hornets
Bol (Orlando Magic) with a dunk vs the Charlotte Hornets, 11/14/2022
Bol (Orlando Magic) with a dunk vs the Charlotte Hornets, 11/14/2022
Mason Plumlee (Charlotte Hornets) with an alley oop vs the Orlando Magic, 11/14/2022
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) LaMelo Ball had 17 points and nine assists, and the Charlotte Hornets stopped an eight-game slide with a 112-105 victory over the Orlando Magic on Monday night. Mason Plumlee had 18 points and 10 rebounds. Terry Rozier scored 17 points, and Kelly Oubre Jr. had 16 points and six steals.
Everything you need to watch, listen to, or stream Washington's Monday night game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel shared his thoughts on QB Ryan Tannehill's return from injury and the team's offensive play-calling and personnel.
Governor Brian Kemp will testify before the special purpose grand jury investigating potential criminal interference in Georgia’s 2020 election on Tuesday, Channel 2 has learned.
The neo-soul songstress teased her ninth LP will be "an instant classic."
Marvin Bagley III (Detroit Pistons) with a dunk vs the Toronto Raptors, 11/14/2022
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) The New York Giants have been finding ways to win all season and they came up with a new one against the Houston Texans. Saquon Barkley left. Barkley carried a career-high 35 times for 152 yards and scored a touchdown as the surprising Giants returned from their bye week and beat the Houston Texans 24-16 on Sunday.
The Bears once again couldn't close out a game for a win, but several players had great games.
As Northern California prepares for the possibility of a fourth dry year in a row, the potential for flood damage may seem distant, but the city of Sacramento Department of Utilities spokesperson Carlos Eliason says that doesn't mean the threat is non-existent. "We can flood any single year, even if it is a drought year," Eliason said. Weather and climate forecasters agree: climate change is projected to increase the duration and intensity of future droughts in the Western U.S. but it is also expected to accelerate Earth's natural water cycle. That means when rain does come, it may be heavier and more extreme than what we've experienced in the past. Eliason said that outlook is partly why the city encourages residents to purchase and keep flood insurance.
Butler denied Booker twice on Monday with the game on the line.
Reportedly, the Lakers want to see how they do once they're fully healthy before seriously exploring any trade options.
Klay Thompson made a promise Sunday night that, if kept, will thin the packs of wolves coming after Stephen Curry.
L.A. Times columnist Bill Plaschke gives his take on the 75 greatest players in Lakers history.
Jaylen Brown found Net's owner Joe Tsai's recent comments about Kyrie Irving's suspension "alarming."
Kevin Durant on where he ranks LeBron James all-time.
Marcus Smart led the way as the Celtics execute fourth-quarter comeback, defeating the Thunder 126-122 at home.
"They’re young guys who need to learn by making mistakes ... But we’re not a team that can afford to let guys make mistakes."
Ohio State men's basketball lost one of its most decorated players when the sudden passing of four-year starter Jamaal Brown.
The Raiders have lost their past three games.