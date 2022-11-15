Bol with a dunk vs the Charlotte Hornets

KCRA - Sacramento Videos

As Northern California prepares for the possibility of a fourth dry year in a row, the potential for flood damage may seem distant, but the city of Sacramento Department of Utilities spokesperson Carlos Eliason says that doesn't mean the threat is non-existent. "We can flood any single year, even if it is a drought year," Eliason said. Weather and climate forecasters agree: climate change is projected to increase the duration and intensity of future droughts in the Western U.S. but it is also expected to accelerate Earth's natural water cycle. That means when rain does come, it may be heavier and more extreme than what we've experienced in the past. Eliason said that outlook is partly why the city encourages residents to purchase and keep flood insurance.