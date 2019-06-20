NBA draft fashion: Bol Bol sports bizarre spiderweb suit, Zion Williamson channels LeBron James

Jason Owens
Yahoo Sports

The NBA draft has arrived, and that, of course, means bold and bizarre fashion choices from the top prospects of next season’s rookie class.

While some players are looking to style, others are trying to shock. The award for must stunning look goes to former Oregon player Bol Bol, the son of former NBA player Manute Bol.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Bol Bol as ... Spiderman?

The 7-2 center showed up rocking all black with a giant spiderweb across his torso and another smaller web highlighting his right leg.

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell, whose nickname is Spida, took notice.

Zion channeling LeBron?

Zion Williamson, in anticipation of being the No. 1 pick, channeled LeBron James’ 2003 draft look with an all-white suit. Williamson took a more casual approach, shunning the tie and leaving his top button undone.

Eschewing the shaded looks of Bol and Williamson, R.J. Barrett flashed some color with a hot pink suit and polka-dot pocket square.

Ja Morant, the No. 2 pick in the draft, opted for the classic maroon pinstripes-on maroon pinstripes look.

Both Barrett and Morant represented what’s close to their hearts on the inside of their suit jackets.

More from Yahoo Sports:

Like LeBron James, Zion Williamson rocked all white for his NBA draft night. (Reuters)
Like LeBron James, Zion Williamson rocked all white for his NBA draft night. (Reuters)

What to Read Next

Back