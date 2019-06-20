NBA draft fashion: Bol Bol sports bizarre spiderweb suit, Zion Williamson channels LeBron James
The NBA draft has arrived, and that, of course, means bold and bizarre fashion choices from the top prospects of next season’s rookie class.
While some players are looking to style, others are trying to shock. The award for must stunning look goes to former Oregon player Bol Bol, the son of former NBA player Manute Bol.
Bol Bol as ... Spiderman?
The 7-2 center showed up rocking all black with a giant spiderweb across his torso and another smaller web highlighting his right leg.
And Bol Bol with the spider-theme at the #nbadraft2019 pic.twitter.com/1anZBnMENl
— USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) June 20, 2019
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell, whose nickname is Spida, took notice.
Hold up bruh..... https://t.co/CYznm5j8k4
— Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) June 20, 2019
Zion channeling LeBron?
Zion Williamson, in anticipation of being the No. 1 pick, channeled LeBron James’ 2003 draft look with an all-white suit. Williamson took a more casual approach, shunning the tie and leaving his top button undone.
2003 ➡️ 2019#NBADraft pic.twitter.com/2mK5Kxi9xJ
— ESPN (@espn) June 20, 2019
Eschewing the shaded looks of Bol and Williamson, R.J. Barrett flashed some color with a hot pink suit and polka-dot pocket square.
👔🇨🇦 @RjBarrett6 shows off the suit DETAILS! #NBADraft pic.twitter.com/0z9SNq5Gsq
— NBA Draft (@NBADraft) June 20, 2019
Ja Morant, the No. 2 pick in the draft, opted for the classic maroon pinstripes-on maroon pinstripes look.
This is sucha cool idea by Sumter’s own @igotgame_12. #nbadraft2019 pic.twitter.com/OdhBEyIEjd
— Mike Gillespie (@MikeABCColumbia) June 20, 2019
Both Barrett and Morant represented what’s close to their hearts on the inside of their suit jackets.
Ja Morant's draft night suit has pictures of his family, and RJ Barrett's suit has lots of Canadian flags pic.twitter.com/LfcNIO5YXH
— Dime (@DimeUPROXX) June 20, 2019
