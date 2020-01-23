Boko Imama, target of slur in AHL, releases statement about incident

Bakersfield Condors defenceman Brandon Manning received a five-game suspension for a racial slur he directed at an opponent during an AHL game. (Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire)

Bokondji Imama, a forward of the AHL’s Ontario Reign who was the target of a racial slur made by former Edmonton Oilers defenceman Brandon Manning, has released a statement about the incident which occurred on Jan. 20.

Boko Imama has released a statement: pic.twitter.com/AyNmv7LVfq — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) January 22, 2020

“What happened is unfortunate for everyone.” Imama’s statement reads, courtesy Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman. “No matter how intense or heated a game gets, there is no room for this in our game and no excuse. I am very proud to be an African Canadian hockey player and to stand for all other players that are in the same situation as me.”

The statement continues with Imama thanking the organizations involved for their professionalism and his loved ones for their support. He also clarifies that no further statements will be made.

The American Hockey League suspended Manning for five games for his role in the incident and Manning released a statement of his own on Tuesday.

“Last night I made comments to an opposing player that were stupid and offensive,” he said via the Condors. “After the game I spoke with the opposing player in person, which I’m very grateful for. He allowed me to apologize and I took full responsibility for what I said.”

