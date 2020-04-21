Coronavirus: Boise State's employee furloughs include all of the school's coaches

All coaches at Boise State are included in the school’s mandatory furloughs.

University president Marlene Tromp sent an email to all faculty and staff on Monday outlining the furlough plans. She said the school is facing up to a $10 million shortfall because of canceled events due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“As many of you know, like 80 percent of universities across the nation, we made what I firmly believe was the right decision to provide millions of dollars of prorated refunds to our students for dining, housing and parking fees,” Tromp wrote in the email obtained by the Idaho Statesman. “We have also had to cancel millions of dollars in revenue-generating events through the school year and into the summer. These direct losses alone create a nearly $10 million impact.”

All full-time employees making more than $40,000 a year are required to take at least a four-day furlough and the length of the furlough depends on the person’s salary. People making $150,000 or more are being put on a 10-day furlough, meaning that football coach Bryan Harsin, men’s basketball coach Leon Rice and women’s basketball coach Gordy Presnell will be required to take the maximum furlough.

Harsin’s salary, per the USA Today coaches salary database, was $1.75 million in 2019. Rice made over $700,000 last season and Presnell made over $240,000 per the Statesman.

High-paid coaches across college athletics have taken pay cuts as the pandemic has impacted athletic departments’ bottom lines and Boise State is the first major school to furlough its coaches. Other schools could end up following suit as the financial impacts of the coronavirus grow, especially if the revenue-driving 2020 college football season is significantly modified in any way.

– – – – – – –

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

Story continues

Boise State head coach Bryan Harsin will be going on a 10-day furlough. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

More from Yahoo Sports:





