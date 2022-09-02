Boise State vs. Oregon State: Get To Know The Beavers

A road game in Corvallis will not be easy

Can Oregon State keep it going?

Boise State opens up its 2022 campaign and Andy Avalos second year going on the road to face a quickly improving Oregon State team. The Beavers under Jonathan Smith were undefeated at home last year which includes a win over last year’s Pac-12 champion Utah Utes.

This is a new year so there are some new faces around town and to get to know this Beavers team, we reached out to Peter Martini of the Salem Statesman Journal for his insight on this 2022 team.

1. Are there any lingering questions after fall camp and heading into Game 1

The pass defense. The Beavers were 11th in the Pac-12 last season against the pass. They need to get more pressure on the quarterback.

2. Jonathan Smith has done a great job getting Oregon State to be very competitive, how has he built up this Beavers program?

Better recruiting, especially getting junior college transfers. Smith played at Oregon State, including when the Beavers finished in the top-5 after beating Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl in the 2000 season. He knows how to sell Corvallis to recruits.

3. Who are the key players and ones to know this week?

Chance Nolan is the returning starting quarterback. He’s solid, with some limitations. The running backs are good, especially Deshaun Fenwick, Trey Lowe and Damien Martinez.

4. What is the one area that Oregon State is really good at and can take advantage of against Boise State?

Running the ball. That’s been a staple of Jonathan Smith’s tenure. This year’s backs lack some experience, but they are talented.

5. How do you see this game playing out?

I picked Oregon State 34-28. It will be close. Boise State will be able to throw the ball pretty well, and Oregon State will run it. Slight edge to the Beavers for being at home where they were unbeaten last season.

