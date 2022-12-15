Boise State vs. North Texas in Frisco Bowl: Prediction, picks, players to watch and more

With North Texas moving forward without coach Seth Littrell, who was fired after losing the Conference USA title game to Texas-San Antonio, the Frisco Bowl provides Boise State with an opportunity for a reset. Here's what you need to know about the matchup.

Who is playing in the Frisco Bowl?

Boise State vs. North Texas.

When and where is the Frisco Bowl?

Saturday, Dec. 17, 9:15 p.m. ET at Toyota Stadium, Frisco, Texas.

Will the Frisco Bowl be televised?

ESPN is airing the game.

Boise State is the better team with the far better defense (281.5 yards per game allowed). North Texas is under an interim coach. Prediction: Boise State, 35-17.

Boise State vs. North Texas expert picks

Scooby Axson: Boise State

Jace Evans: Boise State

Paul Myerberg: Boise State

Erick Smith: Boise State

Eddie Timanus: Boise State

Dan Wolken: Boise State

Who is favored to win the Frisco Bowl?

How did Boise State get to the Frisco Bowl?

Before turning to North Texas and the Frisco Bowl, Boise State needs to turn the page on a dreadful loss to Fresno State in the Mountain West championship game. It was a brutal finish to what had been a strong regular season under second-year coach Andy Avalos. Winners of seven of eight entering the title game, the Broncos committed two turnovers and lost 28-16 despite giving up just 245 yards of offense.

What to watch for from Boise State QB Taylen Green?

It’s a big moment for the freshman, who stepped into the starting role in October and played well before putting up a dud against the Bulldogs. Green has 1,905 passing yards, 467 rushing yards and 21 total touchdowns.

What to expect from North Texas?

Look for the Mean Green to remain dedicated to a passing game that ranks 22nd nationally in yardage (3,408) but has been undone by turnovers. QB Austin Aune tossed multiple interceptions in four of UNT’s six losses, including a costly pair in the loss to UTSA.

Who are the other players to watch?

Two from each team.

WR Eric McAlister, Boise State

With 10 receptions for 235 yards, McAlister has brought some explosiveness to the passing game since climbing into the rotation in the second half of the regular season. He had two touchdown receptions against Utah State the week before the Mountain West championship game.

S JL Skinner, Boise State

The only first-team all-conference pick off the Mountain West’s best defense in yards given up per play (4.7), Skinner led the Broncos with four interceptions and finished second in tackles (62). Skinner has played 44 games for the Broncos.

OG Gabe Blair, North Texas

A starter since early in his freshman season, Blair is UNT’s best performer up front and a big reason why this running game ranks 18th in the Football Bowl Subdivision in yards per carry (5.3).

LB Mazin Richards, North Texas

Richards (6-3, 245 pounds) stepped up from Division II Eastern New Mexico University and didn’t miss a beat with team leads in sacks (7.5) and tackles for loss (12.5). He also had 77 tackles.

College football bowl game expert picks

