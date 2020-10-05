Boise State transfer, Portland-native Jordan Happle commits to Oregon originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Cue the ‘Coming home (Oregon)’ song from Eugene, Oregon native Mat Kearney because the Oregon Ducks have landed Portland-native and Boise State transfer Jordan Happle.

Just when you thought there couldn’t possibly be any more news regarding the Oregon Football secondary, Mario Cristobal does it again.

First I would like to thank all of the schools that reached out to me since entering my name in the transfer portal. But after some long conversations and prayers about it, I will be going HOME to fulfill my dream of becoming an Oregon Duck pic.twitter.com/etTTY9aLuh — Jordan Happle (@SnappleJuice20) October 5, 2020

Happle was a three-star prospect coming out of Jesuit High School in Portland, Oregon when he committed to Boise State. He was named the Metro League Defensive Player of the Year both his junior and senior seasons.

After redshirting his freshman season (2016) at Boise State, Happle recorded 15 tackles (nine solo) and one interception in 13 games in 2017. Oregon fans may remember his one interception…

Yes, Happle was in the secondary when the Broncos played the Ducks in the 2017 Las Vegas Bowl. Boise State defeated Oregon 38-28 and that also happened to be the game Mario Cristobal was appointed to head coach after Willie Taggart abruptly left for his ‘dream job’ at Florida State.

Happle was on track for a stellar redshirt-junior season in 2019, but unfortunately was cut short due to injury and only appeared in five games.

On August 10, the Mountain West Conference elected to postpone all fall sports in 2020. Happle entered the NCAA transfer portal in September. He can play two years at Oregon because this year will not count towards eligibility.

This is a big boost for the Oregon secondary, who lost three key components this offseason to opt outs: Jevon Holland, Thomas Graham Jr. and Brady Breeze have all opted out of the upcoming shortened season to prepare for the 2021 NFL Draft. Deommodore Lenoir has decided to opt back in.

