Boise State Tops UT-Martin, 30-7

Broncos improve to 2-1.

George Holani cracks 100 yards

George Holani had his first 100-yard rushing game of the season, allowing Boise State to get a 30-7 victory over the Tennessee-Martin Sky Hawks in front of a sellout crowd. The victory gives the Broncos their 21st consecutive home-opening victory and gets them above .500 at 2-1. Unfortunately for the Broncos, that is where the offensive highlights end. Hank Bachmeier had two touchdown throws but never looked comfortable dropping back. Taking three sacks, one of which knocked him out of the game in the 4th quarter, and fumbling twice, will do that to a quarterback.

.@GeorgeHolani spins his way into the end zone for his second score of the day🔥 pic.twitter.com/KkpnG0aZQ5 — Boise State Football (@BroncoSportsFB) September 17, 2022

The offensive line continues to be the weak point of the offense, struggling to clear rushing lanes and rarely giving Bachmeier a clean pocket to work in. Even with Holani’s 110 yards on the ground, the Broncos only averaged 3.6 yards per carry if you take out lost yardage from sacks (2.7 with sacks). With the talent that the Broncos have at the skill positions, there is considerable frustration with the playcalling and lack of production.

Defensively the Broncos played their best game of the season. The Skyhawks came in with one of the top offenses in FCS, and the Broncos held them to just 152 yards. The Skyhawks converted a 4th and 12 into a 37-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter but could not put anything together for the remainder of the game. The defensive line controlled the game and held the Skyhawks to just 26 rushing yards while keeping pressure on the quarterback. Sophomore Ahmed Hassanein filled his state line with a sack and forced fumble in the fourth quarter, while Scott Matlock and George Tarlas combined for four QB hurries, two tackles for loss, and Tarlas even had a pass breakup.

Boise State went 2 for 3 in the keys to victory. Holani had 50 rushing yards on the opening drive, and they kept getting him touches through the passing game and on special teams. He set the offense up in good field position and got his first rushing touchdown in 11 games. The Broncos also didn’t fall into the trap of an FCS team at home. This week Southern Illinois added themselves to the FCS over FBS ranks with their victory over Northwestern. It happens more often than it used to, and it is still a trap that collects FBS schools every year. The big miss on the keys was the Broncos still had a predictable, conservative offense. Some of this is on OC Tim Plough, and some is on Hank Bachmeier as he has the opportunity to audible during the game, but it needs to be fixed before Boise State gets into the more challenging part of their schedule.

Player of the Game:

George Holani takes this, and it’s not even close. Holani had 226 total yards and two touchdowns. There were numerous plays where he could have lost yardage or had a minimal gain that he was able to fight for additional yardage and keep drives alive.

Next Game:

The Broncos will hit the road again and travel to El Paso, TX, to take on UTEP. The game will kick off at 7:00 PM on CBS Sports Network.





