Boise State tight end is heading to Washington after he’s picked in NFL Draft’s 4th round

Former Boise State tight end John Bates was picked by the Washington football team with the 19th pick in 4th round (No. 124 overall) Saturday in the NFL Draft.

Bates is the first tight end from Boise State drafted since the Buffalo Bills selected Derek Schouman in the seventh round in 2007. He’s also the highest drafted tight end in program history, surpassing Dave Stachelski, who was picked No. 141 overall by the Patriots in 2000.

This year marks the first time since 2018 that Boise State didn’t have a player picked in the first three rounds, but the Broncos have had a player drafted for 12 straight years, dating back to 2010.

Bates — a 6-foot-6, 250-pound Oregon native — was in Mobile, Alabama, for the Senior Bowl in January, and he earned an invite to the NFL Combine, which was canceled this year because of the ongoing pandemic.

At his pro day, he posted a 4.8-second 40-yard dash, 19 reps on the bench press and a 31.5-inch vertical leap.

His size should serve him well as a blocker in the NFL, but Bates really seemed to his his stride as a receiver early last season, matching his career-high with five receptions in each of the Broncos’ first two games. But he suffered a hamstring injury the following week against BYU and his role in the offense was limited the rest of the season.

In Washington, Bates joins a position group that was led last season by former Virginia Tech quarterback Logan Thomas, who caught 72 passes for 670 yards and six touchdowns.

The pick earned praise from ESPN’s top two draft analysts.

“I think the best is yet to come for John Bates,” ESPN’s Mel Kiper said.

“I think he catches the ball as well as any tight end in this class, not named Pitts,” ESPN’s Todd McShay added.

Bates joined the Broncos as a three-star recruit in 2016 and appeared in 46 games over the next four seasons. He finished his college career with 47 catches for 579 yards and two touchdowns.

Boise State special teams ace Avery Williams is still on the board. Many projections had him being selected in the seventh round.

