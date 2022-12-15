Boise State TE transfer Tyneil Hopper commits to Michigan State

Michigan State has landed another commitment from the transfer portal, and the third tight end from the portal, gaining the pledge from Boise State tight end Tyneil Hopper.

Hopper is a native of Roswell, Georgia, and was a high 3-star coming out of high school, ranking as the No. 483 player and No. 20 tight end in the 2018 recruiting class.

In his five year career, he only played three years at Boise State, and in that time he recorded 22 catches for 259 yards and 2 touchdowns in 23 games.

Hopper will bring a veteran presence to the tight end room, while providing depth to a position that is very young in East Lansing.

