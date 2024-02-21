Game Recap: Boise State 82, San Jose State 50

Boise State Secures 82-50 Home Win Over San Jose State

The Broncos take care of business in lopsided 32-point win over Spartans.

The conference title race is as close as it’s ever been. With only four games left in the regular season on average, losing for teams who currently find themselves in the top-half of the standings could be a death sentence for their at-large hopes.

So, as what could be the game that decides that aforementioned title race come a few weeks from now taking place about 292 miles southeast of the ExtraMile Arena. Those hoping Boise State would have a hiccup against San Jose State on Tuesday night were watching. A tall task given the Broncos are were 21-0 against the Spartans in Boise heading into this one. While those hoping they tightened their hold on a top-3 conference finish with a blow out win were too.

Either way, somebody was going to end their night disappointed and Leon Rice’s group was on a mission to keep those sentiments outside of Boise.

The last time these two programs met in San Jose earlier this year the Spartan’s gave Boise State quite a scare. Behind a 30 point outing from MJ Amey Jr., Tim Mile’s group had the Broncos on the ropes heading into halftime. Down 40-33, their visitors went on to outscore them 45-29 to secure the 78-69 victory. Tuesday night’s matchup had a different feel entirely.

Even though the Broncos were double-digit favorites coming into this one, that didn’t mean the Spartans weren’t going to come out swinging. A Trey Anderson three opened things up for San Jose State. While back to back Tyson Degenhart layups gave the Broncos their first lead of the game at 4-3.

After a Myron Amey Jr. layup put Tim Miles’ group back on top. That would be the last time they held the lead for the rest of the game. An ensuing 7-4 run kept the home squad out front.

Boise State began to break away with a 6-0 run, Trey Anderson would respond with a jumper of his own. That would be the last time the Spartans would score over the next six minutes. The Broncos went on a 17-2 run over that next six minutes of play. Which really decimated what little momentum the Spartans had before a Tibet Gorener three pointer ended their scoring drought.

As impressive as that sounds, it wouldn’t end there. It would only be a part of a larger 24-3 run. Everyone showed out offensively for the Broncos. The seldom played freshman RJ Keene threw his name in the mix with five straight points of his own in just six minutes of play.

For the Spartans the shooting nightmare couldn’t come sooner. As they found themselves down by twenty points (33-13) with 2:51 left to go in the half. Amey Jr. would put a single point on the scoreboard after going 1-2 from the charity stripe, but his squad could not make a field goal no matter where they tried on the floor.

Boise State wouldn’t pile it on much more after that. Heading into halftime up 38-16 over their visitors. San Jose State didn’t attempt a single free throw until the final three minutes of the half. They also shot a horrid 6-27 (22.2%) from the floor, mostly in part due to their shot selection. Taking a whopping 14 three pointers, which was 51% of their total shots.

Even though it wasn’t one of the most efficient offensive performances ever. Boise State didn’t need anything remotely close to efficient to display their dominance. Shooting 52% from the floor, finding most of their success inside the arc (10-16, 62.5%).

Leading the charge for the Broncos in the first half was Tyson Degenhart with 9 points (2-3 FGs, 5-6 FTs). With O’Mar Stanley not far behind him with 8 points of his own to go along with 6 rebounds. Leon Rice had eight different players score a field goal in the first twenty minutes.

The Broncos didn’t take their foot off the gas as they emerged from halftime either. A quick 5-0 run felt like a replay of the first-half until the Spartans responded with a quick 5-0 run of their own. Both sides would go on to treat fans inside ExtraMile Arena to a three point barrage I’ve rarely seen in college basketball. As San Jose State would shoot 2-3 from deep as the Broncos answered. Making three of their next four attempts in that same time.

Even as the Spartans found some offensive rhythm, Boise State stayed hot enough to effectively make that run irrelevant to the overall score. Both squads began to cool off after that, with a few field goals on both sides to keep the scoreboard operator involved.

Boise State found themselves up 57-32 heading into a media timeout with 11:57 left in the game. A quick 5-0 run capped by yet another Tibet Gorener three pointer shrunk the lead back to twenty points. O’Mar Stanley would make a second chance layup off of an offensive board on the other end, his 3rd of the game. That sparked a 7-0 run only to be muddled with an extracurricular tie up after the whistle.

That resulted in a double technical and saw two players on each side dealt technical fouls (which canceled each other out). Myron Amey Jr. would end another San Jose State scoring drought with a made field goal & 1 free throw within about thirty seconds of play.

As both coaches began to utilize their bench with a little less than five minutes to go, Roddie Anderson III received an and one to put Boise State up 70-45. Each side would continue to exchange a few buckets as the Broncos would let time expire to secure their 82-50 win at home.

“Obviously it’s good for metrics but you can’t take these kinds of wins for granted in the Mountain West,” said Chibuzo Agbo. “Really good teams can still lose these kinds of games on any given night in this conference so it felt good to get it done.”

San Jose State looked like a JV team in the first-half, which couldn’t be overcome. No matter how much more impressive their 34 point second half was. They ended the night having shot 10-28 (35.7%) from deep, thanks in part to Myron Amey Jr. (3-7 3FGs) & Tibet Gorener (4-9 3FGs, 12 points).

Boise State on the other hand had a very efficient & well rounded offensive night. Shooting 29-54 (53.7%) from the floor & 10-25 (40%) from three-point range & 14-17 (82.4%) from the charity stripe.

All night it was a team effort, with ten different Bronco’s seeing time on the floor & all scoring at least one field goal. Four starters posted double-figures, in Stanley (10 points), Agbo (14 points), Rice (14 points) & Degenhart (15 points).

As impressive of a night it was for Leon Rice’s group offensively, they did just as good of a job defensively. Forcing 14 turnovers, logging 7 steals as a team & only sending the Spartans to the line 5 times total. Not to mention playing a part in San Jose State only having five players score a point.

Player Spotlights

Boise State F-Tyson Degenhart

Stat line: 15 points, 8 rebounds, 3 steals & 4 assists on 4-9 shooting (44.4%) from the floor & 7-8 (87.2%) from the line in 30 minutes of action

Boise State’s 32-point point win on Tuesday night was definitely a team effort. And I don’t think Degenhart’s 15 points would have necessarily been the line between win or loss. But he turned in a fine performance nonetheless and should be highlighted for it.

He had his way offensively down low against San Jose State. And was a part of a frontcourt defensive effort that made the paint a no go zone for Spartans all night.

San Jose State G–Myron Amey Jr.

Stat line: 21 points, 4 rebounds, 3 steals & 2 blocks on 8-15 shooting (53.3%) from the floor & 3-7 (42.8%) from the line in 32 minutes of action

Amey Jr. has been a reliable scoring threat for Tim Miles and Co all season. Taking the leap many onlookers of the conference thought he was capable of and tasked with replacing former MWC POY Omari Moore. Even though the Spartans have fallen down the conference standings this season, Amey Jr.’s offensive production isn’t the reason why.

His 21 point performance Tuesday night was his 23rd double-digit outing this season & his 8th 20+ point performance of the season. Amey Jr. also made his impact on the other side the ball as well, forcing five recordable turnovers & being involved in plenty of others.

Two Takeaways:

San Jose State is obviously at the tail end of a rebuilding year. The Spartans are without their best frontcourt player in Robert Vaihola, who could have provided a scoring presence in the paint. And have relied on plenty of freshman & a few transfers to make meaningful impacts in their first season’s in San Jose. The ceiling for this team at the moment is snagging a win (or two) in their final remaining four games of the season. In hopes of building some winning momentum before the conference tournament in Las Vegas.

Boise State were the favorites by far coming into this home matchup against a program from the Mountain West’s cellar at the moment. Yes, any team can win any given night still. So team’s need to stay focused & execute in very winnable games like this. The Broncos did just that and in doing so, sit alone in second place in the conference just 0.5 games behind league leader Utah State.

Next Up:

The Broncos begin a two game road trip on Saturday against a sneakily dangerous Wyoming team in Laramie. The Cowboys have done their share of giant slaying this conference season, so Boise State shouldn’t take them lightly, especially inside the Arena-Auditorium.

That game tips off at 5:30 PM MT on February 24th and can be seen on the Mountain West Network.

While the Spartans head back home to prepare to host San Diego State on Friday February 23rd. The Aztecs are coming off of a tough loss to league leaders Utah State Tuesday night but are one of the always dangerous Mountain West teams year in & year out.

That game tips off at 7:00 PM PST and can be seen on FS1 as the lone Mountain West game of the night.

Larry Muniz covers college basketball as a writer for Mountain West Wire and WAC Hoops Digest. Also as a co-host of the college basketball podcast “Hoops Talk W/Jay & Larry”. He is also a USWBA Member.

Story originally appeared on Mountain West Wire