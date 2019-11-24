Boise State pulls out another Statue of Liberty play for a TD

Boise State reached into its bag of tricks against Utah State. (AP Photo/Eli Lucero)

Boise State reached into its big of tricks in the first half against Utah State.

Leading 14-7 late in the first quarter, the Broncos pulled out the Statue of Liberty play it has famously run in the past. This time, Jaylon Henderson faked a pass to the right, only to put the ball behind his back to give to George Holani for a five-yard score.

Boise State famously ran that play to shock Oklahoma in the Fiesta Bowl back in 2007. And when the Broncos returned to the Fiesta Bowl in 2014, they ran it again for a touchdown.

As pointed out by Dave Southorn of The Athletic, Boise State’s offensive coordinator for the 2014 Fiesta Bowl was Mike Sanford. Sanford is currently the OC at Utah State, so perhaps he should have let his defensive colleagues know that play might be coming.

The tricks wouldn’t stop there for Boise, either. Later in the first half, the Broncos ran an end-around for left tackle Ezra Cleveland. Yes, 6-foot-6, 310-pound Ezra Cleveland.

Unfortunately, this one did not reach the end zone. Cleveland was tripped at the 1-yard line.

Boise State ran an end-around to the left tackle!!!



He did not score though. :( pic.twitter.com/aVBUgTrTHn — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) November 24, 2019

Holani would score his second touchdown of the half a play later to extend Boise State’s lead to 28-7.

