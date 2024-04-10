Boise State has one open spot on the offensive line. Who will start at right tackle?

There’s a good chance that only one spot is really up for grabs on Boise State’s offensive line this year.

The Broncos return four linemen with starting experience: Kage Casey, who started all 14 games at left tackle as a freshman last season, six-year senior guard Ben Dooley and fellow guard Roger Carreon, and Mason Randolph, who has started at center and guard.

The one starter Boise State has to replace, though, is a big one.

After beginning his career at Washington State, Cade Beresford started 27 consecutive games at right tackle for the Broncos the past two seasons. He declared for the NFL Draft last December and worked out for scouts at Pro Day in March.

Boise State’s passing game shines as QBs finish first scrimmage with no interceptions

The quest to find a new right tackle began this spring, and the clear leader in the race is redshirt sophomore Hall Schmidt, who has taken the majority of the starting reps at the position in practice.

The 6-foot-7, 305-pound native of Gig Harbor, Washington, saw action in two games last season. He said he’s focused on proving to the coaches that he has what it takes to be a starter.

“I want to earn their confidence,” Schmidt told the Idaho Statesman. “I’m just trying to perfect my craft, train as hard as I can and compete with my brothers.”

Schmidt said he knows Beresford left big shoes to fill. He also said he learned a lot from the two-time All-Mountain West pick.

“From taking different pass sets to using my hands better, he really helped improve my overall football knowledge,” said Schmidt, who was named 3A South Sound Conference Lineman of the Year as a senior at Peninsula High in 2021.

First commit in Boise State’s 2025 recruiting class is a speedy receiver from Texas

Schmidt joined the Broncos as a three-star recruit in 2022. He was the No. 26 overall prospect in Washington, according to 247Sports, and he chose Boise State over scholarship offers from Washington State, Eastern Washington, Idaho, Idaho State, Montana and Montana State.

He admitted that he could not compete with the Broncos’ starters when he arrived as a 280-pound freshman, but he’s up to 305 pounds and is ready to test himself against the best now.

Schmidt stands out because of his dedication to improving even the most basic aspects of his game, Boise State offensive line coach Tim Keane said.

“He’s done a really good job of not waiting until spring ball to get to where he is,” Keane said. “Like any spring, there are ups and downs, so we try not to get caught up on one performance in practice, but (right tackle) has been a fun battle to watch.”

Schmidt said playing with so many experienced lineman is making his learning curve much more manageable. Dooley has started 24 games since 2021, playing both guard spots and right tackle. Randolph has started 18 games the past two years, playing center and guard. Carreon started seven games at right guard last season.

“Playing with guys who have so much experience just makes the communication that much easier,” Schmidt said. “Great communication is key on the offensive line.”

Coming off injury, Boise State receiver excited to prove himself, play with best friend

Weight room warriors

Schmidt isn’t the only young lineman turning heads this spring. Redshirt freshman Kyle Cox has been a star in the weight room since he stepped on campus last year, Keane said. He said Cox’s lower body strength and his balance from years of throwing the shot put and discus really excited the Broncos’ coaches while he was being recruited.

Schmidt called Cox and Casey freaks in the weight room, and he said they push him to get better on a daily basis.

“We compete every day at pretty much everything we do,” he said. “We all gel really well and hang out all the time outside of practice. We’re working hard to make each other better.”

Cox has seen snaps at right and left tackle this spring. He’s probably Schmidt’s biggest competition at right tackle, and Cox has, at worst, put himself in great position to be the top backup at either tackle spot.

The wildcard in the right tackle race could be junior college transfer Daylon Metoyer. He signed with the Broncos last December after two years at Mt. San Antonio College in California, but he won’t join the team until summertime. He was named a JUCO All-American and a unanimous first-team all-conference pick last season.

This Boise product fought to get on field for Broncos. Now he’s growing as a receiver

Keane said in December that the 6-4, 315-pound native of Hesperia, California, could be one of the most athletic linemen to play at Boise State in a long time. He said Metoyer’s ability to compete for the job will come down to how quickly he can absorb the playbook in fall practice.

“Physically, he’s a guy who can hit the ground running,” Keane said. “But playing at this level is as much about what’s between your ears and your ability to earn the trust of the guy beside you.”

Randolph and Carreon are both out this spring as they recover from injuries. That opened the door for a couple of seasoned backups to get plenty of reps.

Redshirt senior Nathan Cardona has been working with the starters at center. Keane said he could also see time at guard this season. Redshirt junior Tyler Keinath, a transfer from Western Illinois who joined the team last year, has been working with the starters at right guard.

Projected OL depth chart

Left tackle: *So. Kage Casey

Backup: R-Fr. Kyle Cox

Left guard: *R-Sr. Ben Dooley

Backup: R-Jr. Mason Randolph/R-Jr. Zach Holmes

Center: *Randolph

Backup: R-Sr. Nathan Cardona

Right guard: *R-So. Roger Carreon

Backup: R-Jr. Tyler Keinath

Right tackle: R-So. Hall Schmidt

Backup: Jr. Daylon Metoyer/R-Jr. Rick Moore

*Returning starter