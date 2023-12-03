Boise State Names Spencer Danielson Next Football Coach

Interim tag is removed

The next coach was on staff the whole time

Boise State finished its coaching search and is removing the interim tag off of defensive coordinator Spencer Danielson. He became the first coach ever to hold a temporary head coaching title and win a conference championship.

In addition to defeating UNLV, 44-20, in the Mountain West title game, he went 3-0 as the head coach, and pretty much unlocked QB Taylen Green to what people thought he could be back from the preseason.

Also in those three games, the offense put up 38.7 points and outscored opponents 116-49. Prior to those three games, the Broncos only put 35 points or more against FBS opponents just twice.

Broncos athletics director Jeremiah Dickey said he made the choice based on where Danielson see’s the Boise State football program going.

“I am excited to announce Spencer Danielson as the next head coach of Boise State football,” Dickey said. “I value process over results. As exciting as it was to win the last three games and reclaim the conference championship, from the standpoint of hiring a head coach, it was more exciting to me to hear Spencer’s vision for the future and how he is going to approach the job full time.

“I am grateful for the work of our search committee to ensure we made the best decision for our student-athletes and Bronco Nation. I am extremely confident Spencer is an elite leader, a man of great substance and a rising star in the coaching profession who will lead Boise State football to great heights.”

While the coaching search had updates from Dickey about the process, names never really leaked out. There was talk of Jeff Choate or even bringing back Bryan Harsin, but to be honest, neither seemed to seem like a big upgrade over Andy Avalos.

Plus, the players seem to really like Danielson.

The search is indeed over and by any indication that the players love Danielson and they played hard for him.

It seemed that no other candidate stood a chance with how the final few games turned out with Danielson on the sidelines.

