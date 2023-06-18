Boise State, Fresno State and UNLV reportedly not on Pac-12’s radar screen

Want to know where college sports realignment is heading, specifically in the Pac-12? More details are emerging in the wake of San Diego State’s declared intent to leave the Mountain West Conference. SDSU has not officially left the MWC, but it definitely wants out, which is creating plenty of Pac-12 rumors and questions.

You might reasonably wonder, “Are any other schools in strong contention for a possible Pac-12 invitation, or is this just a two-school deal involving San Diego State and SMU?”

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The sense of the moment seems very clear, based on reporting from John Canzano at his Substack.

“I am told that UNLV, Fresno State and Boise State were NOT among the schools officially vetted by the Pac-12,” Canzano wrote.

“I was initially surprised that UNLV didn’t get a serious look, but Las Vegas only has 757,000 television homes. TV homes are the love language of conference expansion. The other two schools I mentioned were not great academic fits in the minds of the presidents/chancellors, per sources.”

Canzano’s reporting indicates that San Diego State and SMU are miles ahead of any other possible candidates. Those are the two clear-cut leaders in the Pac-12 expansion sweepstakes.

More 1963 Rose Bowl!

USC and Wisconsin played one of the most memorable football games ever

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire