Boise State Football: Tim Plough Out As Offensive Coordinator

The embattled offensive coordinator is finished and will be replaced by Dirk Koetter.

A big and much-needed change.

After suffering one of the worst defeats in program history on Friday night, the Boise State Broncos announced this afternoon that offensive coordinator Tim Plough has been relieved of his duties.

In a release put out by head coach Andy Avalos, he acknowledged that “this was a difficult decision, but [he believed] it is in the best interest of our program” to replace Plough with Dirk Koetter, the former Broncos head coach who has served as an offensive analyst in 2022 after spending two years as offensive coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons in 2019 and 2020.

Plough, who came to Boise from UC Davis, oversaw an offense that averaged 5.26 yards per play in 2021, which ranked ninth in the Mountain West, and had ranked eight in the conference through four games with just 4.46 yards per play. After the UTEP Miners held the Broncos to just 177 yards last night, however, the calls for a change became too great to turn back any longer.

