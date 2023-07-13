Boise State Football: Taylen Green Is MWwire’s 2023 Preseason Offensive Player Of The Year

Boise State Football: Taylen Green Is Mountain West Wire’s 2023 Preseason Offensive Player Of The Year

After a sterling redshirt freshman season, the Broncos quarterback won a tight vote to be picked as the conference’s top offensive standout.

Good luck, defenses.

Mountain West Wire’s 2023 preseason honors:

The Boise State Broncos have had a number of gifted quarterbacks throughout their two-decade-plus run of success but they’ve never had a signal-caller quite like our pick as the Mountain West’s preseason offensive player of the year, Taylen Green.

After a brief two-game stint 2021, Green entered last fall as the backup to incumbent starter Hank Bachmeier. When Bachmeier struggled in non-conference play, however, the Broncos gave Green an extended audition, first in relief in the season opener against Oregon State and then by handing him the keys to the offense a month later. The change worked and, when the season was finished, Green had completed 61% of his throws for 2,042 yards, 14 touchdowns, and a 2.2% interception rate while also running for 586 yards and ten more scores.

Now, there’s no question to whom the Boise State offense belongs and he should be one of the conference’s best players, period, for the foreseeable future.

91 YARDS TO THE HOUSE FOR TAYLEN GREEN. pic.twitter.com/8pGOtM51v5 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 25, 2022

TAYLEN GREEN WITH A DIME 🎯@BroncoSportsFB are back ahead! pic.twitter.com/3VVkXndgl1 — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) November 20, 2022

Also received votes: Doug Brumfield, QB, UNLV; Chevan Cordeiro, QB, San Jose State; John Lee Eldridge III, RB, Air Force; Tory Horton, WR, Colorado State; George Holani, RB, Boise State; Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State; Mikey Keene, QB, Fresno State; Jalen Mayden, QB, San Diego State; Harrison Waylee, RB, Wyoming

Previous preseason OPoY honorees: 2022: Jake Haener, Fresno State | 2021: Carson Strong, Nevada | 2020: Warren Jackson, Colorado State | 2019: Jordan Love, Utah State

